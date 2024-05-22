Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to pajamas for the warmer months, I’ve always relied on things like oversized shirts and shorts to keep me cool on hot summer nights. But this year I’ve decided to give my nightwear an upgrade. Not only are the pajamas I’m getting this hot sleeper’s “dream come true,” they’re also incredibly stylish.

On my hunt for the perfect pair of pajamas for this summer, I found the Ekouaer Satin Pajamas Set while searching in the Amazon fashion bestsellers department. Not only are they high on that list, they’re the number one bestseller in Women’s Pajama Sets. Knowing they’re such a beloved buy of Amazon shoppers makes me feel confident they’ll be the same for me!

Get the Ekouaer Satin Pajamas Set (originally $27) for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

What really sold me on these pajamas is their stylish design and silky fabric. I’m a fashion girl, so I’m excited to finally bring some style into my nighttime routine too (it’s about time)! With a classic pajamas design, these feature a collared neck, perfectly lined piping on the hems and a front pocket. To keep you sweat-free on summer nights, the set includes shorts and a short-sleeve top and is made of a breathable and stretchy polyester and spandex fabric.

Seeing the shopper reviews really sealed the deal for me. They currently have over 3,200 five-star ratings and counting, many of them paired with praiseful customer reviews. I also have to assume that many shoppers are also preparing their wardrobe for summer, as over 800 pairs of the pajamas have been bought in the last month.

“I absolutely love these pajamas!” one buyer said. “They are very cool to sleep in. I normally wake up hot and sweaty and I don’t near as often with these.”

Another shopper said they’d received a high-end pair of pajamas, but would pick these over them. “It is well-made and very comfortable,” they said. “[It] looks just as cute as the high-end product. I actually prefer the fit of this set. Very comfortable to sleep in.”

With no shortage of options, the set comes in 34 colors and sizes S-XXL. I’m getting them in classic black, but they come in several other colors and prints too, like rose gold, green and blue. The best part? I’m now snagging them while they’re still on sale, coming in at just $22 on Amazon.

Looking for something else? Explore more from Ekouaer here and shop more women’s pajamas here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!