Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We know what you’re thinking — isn’t cozy season basically over? We made it past Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and Valentine’s Day, all of which usually include a variety of gatherings requiring cozy sweaters — but now we’re approaching the fashion no-man’s-land we call March. Think about it — once March rolls around, nobody knows quite what to wear on a day-to-day basis. In April, spring attire will peek out in full force, but March is confusing to say the least… spring’s coming, but it’s still cold!

While a fuzzy, comfy set may not be the wisest item to wear out and about mid-July, it’s still fully acceptable to rock this month and next. We found a set so comfortable, you’ll consider moving to Iceland just so that you can wear it in July. (But let’s be real: isn’t it always cozy season at home?) This plush sherpa set is the outfit you need to get through the rest of the chilly months and stay comfortable in the blaring air conditioning this summer.

Get the Taqcux Soft Comfy Fleece 2 Piece Loungewear for $40 (originally $42) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

The set has a pullover jacket that’s slightly cropped, giving you that “relaxed but still trendy” look. A quarter zip allows you to switch between a fully zipped style and a stand collar style, so don’t be afraid to make the outfit your own! (We adore the look of an unzipped quarter-zip jacket with layered necklaces, but like we said, make it your own!) Ribbed cuffs on the wrists and ankles prevent you from entering “too oversized”-oversized territory, giving the outfit some shape and preventing you from swimming in fabric.

Related: Prepare for a Muddy Spring — Grab Some Trendy Rain Boots at Target and Zappos The snow is about to melt, and we all know what that means: endless rain, mud and puddles. Spring is an exciting time thanks to the beautiful flowers and more frequent sunshine signaling toastier days ahead, but there are a few downsides we can all relate to. Somehow, the dog will always find a new […]

The matching sherpa-lined joggers boast a loose fit, sitting casually just above the hips. A drawcord waist allows you to adjust the height of your pants (and loosen them after a large meal) and makes them suitable to wear outside of the house. You’ll love the joggers’ side pockets and the kangaroo pocket on the pullover, designed to fit all of your essentials — nothing more, nothing less. Plus, it makes for the perfect dog-walking outfit with just enough space for your phone and a few treats. What more could you need?

And don’t think this is just one outfit. Given how “mix-and-matchable” both pieces are, you can make an endless number of cozy ‘fits! The joggers pair well with a black tank top or a soft T-shirt, while the pullover can be worn with leggings or pajama shorts. Simply tailor it based on how warm you want to be. The sky’s the limit!

Get the Taqcux Soft Comfy Fleece 2 Piece Loungewear for $40 (originally $42) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other sherpa pajama sets on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us