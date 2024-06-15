Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Over the years, our skin can lose its elasticity and vitality. Whether you’re noticing signs of aging like wrinkles, fine lines or dry spots, acquiring a product that can help combat these ailments is essential. If you’re looking for a new product to help, we have some news for you! We found a useful face cream that will help your skin look younger and fresher — and you should hurry and get it now!

This BioRepublic Skincare Firming Facelift Magic Moss Cream is a healthy, rejuvenating option that will become your new skincare bestie. This cream features Physcomitrella patens (Moss) and helps the skin retain moisture while strengthening the skin cells’ nuclei and improving your skin’s homogeneity for a healthy finish.

Get the BioRepublic Skincare Firming Facelift Magic Moss Cream at SalonCentric!

To use this face-lifting cream, you should start by cleansing the skin and patting it dry. Then, apply a smooth layer of cream into the skin using an upward circular motion. Finally, apply your makeup as you usually would, or you can leave it on throughout the night.

While reviewing and raving over this cream, one happy reviewer said, “I love the gel-cream consistency. It made my face feel silky smooth, and it absorbed well.”

Additionally, we understand that taking care of your skin and helping it look youthful and fresh can be difficult. If you want a product that could do the heavy lifting for you, this firming face-lifting moss cream from BioRepublic has the potential to help you turn back the hands of time facially.

