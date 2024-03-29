Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Is your skin starting to feel the seasonal transition? Well, ours can! Some days are cold, others are hot; your face can get dry and dull as we try to shift through the early days of spring. If you need a way to moisturize your skin by adding another simple step to your beauty regimen, we have you covered! We found a hydrating face cream that will help your skin feel like itself while the weather figures itself out — and long after — and it’s only $40 at Amazon!

Related: The Amazon Big Spring Sale Is Here — Get the Details and the Best Deals Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2024, but are subject to change. Welcome to the very first Amazon Big Spring Sale! If you’ve been feeling antsy for Prime Day, this spring 2024 shopping event is here to fill that void — with tons and tons of amazing […]

The L’Occitane Shea Light Comforting Face Cream could become a key secret that will take your beauty regimen to the next level! Essentially, the goal of this non-comedogenic cream is to soothe your complexion and hydrate the skin. Further, this face cream features organic shea butter for its moisturizing properties. Also, it doesn’t use any parabens, phthalates or silicones for a healthy, skin-safe option.

Get the L’Occitane Shea Light Comforting Face Cream for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

To use this cream, you should first cleanse your skin. Next, apply the serum and place a small drop on the forehead, cheeks and chin. Then, gently massage in a sweeping motion outward, then tap it in to help absorption. If you apply the excess product, just move it to the neck area. If you’re on the fence about trying the L’Occitane face cream, don’t be! The brand has become a herald classic and has been creating sustainable products since 1976!

In regards to this nourishing face cream, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “L’Occitane makes great products, and I have used them for years. This is a great face cream that doesn’t feel too heavy on the face.”

Another reviewer added, “This face moisturizer is absolutely fantastic. It absorbs into your skin well. It’s light and airy. It has a light scent, which is nice. My favorite feature is that it doesn’t make me feel hot when I wear it under makeup.”

If you’re looking for a way to keep your skin in tip-top shape, this hydrating face cream from L’occitane could do the trick!

See it: Get the L’OCCITANE Shea Light Comforting Face Cream for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

Want to see some other options available on Amazon? Shop more face creams we found below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from L’Occitane here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!