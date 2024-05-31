Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I don’t know about you, but after the brutal winter we’ve had here in New York, I’m more than ready to hit the pool party scene. From day parties with stunning views of the city to casual days spent floating in my friend’s backyard, I’ve got so many pool parties lined up within the next few weeks.

As a beauty and fashion writer with a knack for cozy fashion, it should come as no surprise that I’m looking for cute and comfortable pool party outfits that keep me cool. I took a quick trip to Amazon where I scoped out flattering pool party outfits and a few summertime staples that you won’t want to miss when you’re taking a splash this summer. Scroll ahead to check out 18 pool party outfits ahead!

Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Get ready to look absolutely gorgeous in the backless cover-up dress!

2. Buttoned Babe: Use the buttons on this midi dress to expose as much or as little skin as you’d like!

3. Mini Moment: This chic mini is sure to earn you endless compliments!

4. Cute ‘N Covered: Don’t want to show any skin? This tank-style maxi dress is a full-length slay!

5. Dreamy Dots: Raise your hand if you’re a fan of Swiss dots. If so, you’ll want to check out this chic shirt dress!

Two-Piece Sets

6. Crochet Queen: You’ll look like you walked fresh over a magazine cover in this crochet skirt set!

7. Summer Knits: Let your swimsuit shine through this all-white knit short set!

8. Ocean Blue: This stunning short set comes in a rich blue shade that reminds Us of a crisp blue sea!

9. For the Vibes: If you’re heading to a pool party to serve looks without getting into the water, try out this skirt set!

10. Luxe Linen: This two-piece set is perfect for shoppers who are always cold. It comes with a long-sleeved linen-like blouse that has a button attachment hidden in the sleeve so you can adjust the top and loose-fitting shorts!

Bottoms

11. Summertime Staple: No pool party is complete without a pair of cut-off shorts. These Levi’s shorts have the cutest frayed detail along the hem!

12. Red Hot: Stay wrapped up until you’re ready to make a splash in this stunning sarong!

Accessories & Beauty Essentials

13. Luxe for Less: These leather Steve Madden sandals look similar to a trendy designer brand, but you can snag this comfy look for a fraction of the cost!

14. Fresh ‘N Clean: Some deodorants fade away when you dive into the water. This Dove Whole Body Deodorant will ensure you stay fresh!

15. Sun Blocking: Having a good time while you look and feel your best is an absolute must but it’s just as important to make sure you’re skin is protected. Neutrogena’s Sport Active Defense SPF 70 Spray goes on clear and leaves behind a nice glow!

16. Retro Vibes: Don’t let the sun blind you when it reflects off of the water. These ’70s-style sunnies are a trendy choice that’ll make you look so chic and cool!

17. Happy Hair: Chlorine can do a number on your hair, use this floppy hat to keep bad hair days at bay!

18. Last but Not Least: This bestselling beach bag is waterproof so you don’t have to worry about any damage in case it gets a little wet from your clothes!

