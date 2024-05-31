Serve Serious Vacay Vibes With This Tropical Two-Piece Set

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it’s time to head out on vacation, one of the most useful pieces of clothing you can bring is a set. Yes, a two-piece matching set is going to be your best bet, especially if you’re heading somewhere nice and tropical. You can stay comfy on the plane, breeze through security, and look prim and polished your whole way to your destination. It’s all about relaxing, after all, and you can do that easily in one of these good-looking sets.

Case in point: the Allegra K Two-Piece Tropical Print Set, which is just $29 at Walmart. You get a spaghetti strap crop top with wide-leg elastic waist pants, all covered in a bright green tropical leaf pattern, matching and ready to go. It’s an eye-catching look that’s also flattering and comfortable, made from a lightweight polyester fabric that’s ultra comfortable even though it could also double as pajamas.

Get the Allegra K Two-Piece Tropical Print Set for just $29 at Walmart!

The top hits just above your navel and gives you a bit of space to breathe, especially if it ends up being warm where you’re going. And the wide-leg pants are just large enough to make it so that you swish by when you’re on the move. Nothing to cut into you, no uncomfortable outfit details that have you irritated the whole time you’re wearing it, none of that. Just pure comfort and a polished coordinated two-piece set.

You won’t do much better than under $30 for this set, so if you’re into the look and want to take it with you on vacation, definitely jump on it while you still can. You’ll look super chic, and ready to relax, wherever you go.

