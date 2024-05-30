Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re anything like Us, you’re probably counting down the days until you’re lounging by a pool or on the beach. Whether you’re trekking to your apartment’s pool or hitting the road for a tropical vacation, there’s nothing like rocking a cute, comfortable and confidence-boosting swimsuit.

Right now, shoppers can snag swimsuits that will make them want to strike a pose at Target. No matter your body type or style preference, there’s a Target swimsuit that will make you look as awesome as you already are. From arm-concealing swim tees to tankinis with underwire support, you can’t go wrong with snagging summer swimwear from Target. Best of all? Prices start as low as $25!

Shade & Shore Mesh Front Asymmetrical One-Shoulder Swimsuit

This swimsuit is perfect for fashionistas who want to show a peek of skin without full-on cut-outs!

Get the Shade & Shore Mesh Front Asymmetrical One-Shoulder Swimsuit for just $40 at Target!

Cupshe Ruffled Back Cross One-Piece

Channel ’50s pin-up style with this striped one-piece!

Get the Cupshe Ruffled Back Cross One-Piece for just $36 (originally $40) at Target!

Lands’ End Chlorine-Resistant Tulip Hem Tankini Top

You don’t have to worry about stains from harmful chemicals messing up your swimsuit. This tankini top is made with chlorine-resistant fabric to promote longevity!

Get the Lands’ End Chlorine-Resistant Tulip Hem Tankini Top for just $62 (originally $83) at Target!

Shade & Shore Underwire Bralette Top

Looking for an additional boost? Snag this underwire bralette to keep your bust lifted and supported!

Get the Shade & Shore Underwire Bralette Top for just $25 at Target!

Shade & Shore Skirtini

Bring tennis-core style to the water with this flattering swimskirt!

Get the Shade & Shore Skirtini for just $25 at Target!

Cupshe V-Neck Swimsuit

This one-piece does enough without doing too much. The unique floral design is an absolute stand-out!

Get the Cupshe V-Neck Swimsuit for just $35 at Target!

Lands’ End Underwire Tankini Swimsuit

There are so many things we adore about this tankini. Not only does it come with bust-supporting underwire, but it also has adjustable straps to maximize comfort!

Get the Lands’ End Underwire Tankini Swimsuit for just $55 (originally $78) at Target!

Lands’ End UPF 50 Swim Tee

This swim tee is perfect for shoppers who prefer to keep their arms and stomach away from the sun. It’s long sleeps and features UPF 50!

Get the Lands’ End UPF 50 Swim Tee for just $53 at Target!

