There’s no denying that sun protection has come a long way. Thick, chalky lotions that left behind awful smells and heavyweight oils that essentially baked the skin have been replaced with high-powered sunblockers. Suncare has evolved so much, there are now beauty products like foundations and moisturizers enriched with SPF benefits.

Longtime Neutrogena brand ambassador Jennifer Garner knows the importance of rocking sunscreen. Garner, who previously suffered sun damage, opened up on her Instagram Stories about the product she’d been incorporating into her suncare routine while filming The Last Thing He Told Me. “When you’re running outside every single scene 103-degrees in Austin, Texas, what do you use? Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum SPF 60+,” she said to the camera. Her makeup artist then applied the serum to her face with a beauty sponge.

Get the Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum for $15 (originally $21) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

Garner’s stamp of approval is so timely because the SPF serum is on sale right now for just $15! It has a non-comedogenic formula and broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection to prevent sunburn while fighting against signs of aging due to UV damage. It combats wrinkles, dark spots, fine lines and sagging. While sunscreens of yesteryear would leave behind streaky casts, this lightweight sunblock is fragrance and oil-free. Best of all? It’s non-greasy! Along with sun protection, the invisible serum delivers long-lasting hydration without leaving a cast behind.

Like Garner, Amazon shoppers are so impressed that they’ve called it everything from fantastic to the best facial sunscreen you can buy. “I have been looking for a sunscreen that sinks right into my skin and keeps me covered while I’m out and about during the day without my makeup sliding off my face or causing random blemishes… this is it,” one five-star reviewer shared. “It’s light and a strong barrier against the sun.”

Another shopper raved, “This is my current favorite for the last 5 years or so. It has a very light texture. It absorbs nicely into the skin leaving no white color. It slightly illuminates the skin. It has no overpowering scent and it has great SPF protection.”

Whether you plan on spending tons of time in the sun this spring or you need a new SPF, this Jennifer Garner-approved serum is a great place to start.

