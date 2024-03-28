Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It baffles me how some of Hollywood’s elite manage to keep up with their busy lifestyles — especially when they have children. I simply can’t imagine zipping around the world to attend press events and film movies while taking care of little ones. There simply isn’t enough time in the world! Still, superstar moms somehow do it all, but not without a little help.

Let me clarify: I’m not talking about help from personal assistants to keep them on track or makeup artists to ensure they always look incredible. I’m actually referring to their footwear. Think about it: It’s nearly impossible to function if you don’t have a solid pair of sneakers — and that sentiment rings true for the rich and famous too. In fact, countless celebrity moms swear by one specific sneaker brand: Hoka. Rachel Bilson may be one of the biggest Hoka fans. She’s always spotted wearing her trusty Bondi 8 Sneakers. Most recently, she stepped out in Pasadena on March 23 wearing her well-loved bright yellow pair.

Get the Hoka Women’s Bondi 8 Sneakers for $132 (originally $165!) at Zappos!

It comes as no surprise to me that Bilson adores these kicks. I own two pairs myself! The bouncy shoes are some of the most comfortable sneakers I’ve ever tried and genuinely feel like I’m walking on air. I know what you’re thinking — how can such chunky shoes feel light as air? Well, it comes down to Hoka’s billowing foam design that maintains weightlessness and provides your arches with optimal support. I can attest that these bad boys keep me going through marathon days, and it comes as no surprise to me that Bilson also relies on them.

While they’re designed as a running shoe, you don’t need to be a hardcore runner to enjoy Bondi 8s. The unique cushiony design keeps your feet well-supported through various activities, including dance classes or leisurely walks through the park. Plus, they’re pretty durable. I have to wash mine probably once or twice a month since I own light colors, but otherwise, they look good as new.

Along with Bilson (and myself), thousands of Zappos shoppers swear by these Hokas for everyday life. “These shoes were so comfortable and supportive right out of the box,” one reviewer mentions. “I needed a wide platform to walk on after knee surgery. I feel very stable and confident walking in these shoes. I would highly recommend! Beautiful color combo also.”

Between the reviews and the celebrity clientele, the Hoka Bondi 8s come out on top as one of the most comfortable footwear heroes. And guess what? Now is the best time to shop since they’re on sale. Step into spring in style with these unbeatable sneaks.

Looking for something else? Explore more Hoka shoes here and check out more sneakers at Zappos here!

