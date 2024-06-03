Your account
Tote Your Summer Essentials Around in Style With These Rich Mom Bags

By
aloha-collection-bags
Aloha Collection

If you ask Us, rich mom style doesn’t begin and end with clothes. It’s so much more than that. Fashionistas can incorporate refined luxury into their everyday lives with top-notch skincare and makeup products that make them look and feel like a million bucks. The viral fashion trend even extends to accessories like jewelry, cover-ups and, of course, bags.

Since we’re in the season of fun in the sun, no rich mom look is complete without a lofty bag to secure seasonal essentials — and hands-free options for the little things! From oversized beach towels and snacks to sunscreen and portable speakers, there are so many things to keep up with when you’re on the go. If you’re looking for a versatile bag that serves rich mom vibes, check out Aloha Collection. The brand, whose mission is to encourage travel, adventure and active lifestyles, has so many chic picks that can be used to stash your goodies this summer — including splash-proof options from the new Keep It Light Nylon collection!

Let’s hook you up with the deal info before you start shopping. New shoppers can receive 20% off their purchase — same goes for if you spend $200+. All orders $100+ will receive free shipping too! Okay, now let Us show you our picks! P.S. Make sure to click through to each product to see all of the colorways!

Keep It Light Hip Pack

aloha-collection-hip-pack
Aloha Collection

Having your most important belongings easily accessible is key. You don’t want to be digging around in a seemingly bottomless tote for your car keys or cell phone. That’s where this hip pack comes in. It remains safely secure on your body (whether you’re wearing it as a belt bag or crossbody) and is made of splash-proof nylon, making it great for pool and beach days (and easy cleaning)!

See it!

Get the Keep It Light Hip Pack for just $48 at Aloha Collection!

Keep It Light Backpack

aloha-collection-backpack
Aloha Collection

Another way to go hands-free (but carry more) is by using a backpack. It’s time to donate your old high school bag and upgrade to this new nylon beauty, which “seamlessly blends style and function.” With multiple pockets, including ones for your laptop and water bottle, this travel-friendly bag will be your new ride or die!

See it!

Get the Keep It Light Backpack for just $64 at Aloha Collection!

Holo Holo Bag

aloha-collection-holo-tote
Aloha Collection

Aloha Collection’s Holo Holo Bag has all of the makings of a summer staple. In terms of design, the large tote has an open top, which makes retrieving things easy and breezy. It also has two thick straps that provide comfort and support, so you don’t have to worry about them digging into your skin. Best of all? It has an inner zipper pocket for concealing smaller items like your wallet.

See it!

Get the Holo Holo Bag for $64 at Aloha Collection!

Keep It Light Weekender

aloha-collection-weekender
Aloha Collection

Have a beach house trip on your calendar (or in your mind’s eye)? Let’s get you packed — without you lugging around any bulky suitcases. This lightweight weekender is ready to accompany you on both short and long trips. It has a built-in trolley sleeve for when that suitcase is necessary!

See it!

Get the Keep It Light Weekender for just $72 at Aloha Collection!

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out more from Aloha Collection here!

