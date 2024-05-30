Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The best days of summer consist of lazy beach afternoons, with my favorite swimsuit on, a book in hand, laying out and letting the vitamin D revive my soul and my skin. My absolute favorite days of summer, however, consist of those beach days ending with some drinks at sunset. The only thing that can dampen my mood on those days is not having an outfit ready, which is why I need a cover-up that can go from the beach to the bar.

There are lots of swimsuit cover-ups on Amazon, but the only one I found that works best for wearing to both the beach and drinks afterwards is the Anrabess Swimsuit Crochet Swim Cover-Up. I found it while scrolling through the Amazon bestseller section for women’s fashion, and its breezy but chic crochet design stood out on the page. I’m not the only one who noticed it though — over 4,000 shoppers bought in just the last month in preparation for summer.

What makes the cover-up great for both the beach and drinks is its oversized crochet design, consisting of long sleeves, a mini length and a round neck. All together, the design makes it feel like an oversized sweater dress. The crochet is open enough to let the breeze in, but also closed enough to put over a swimsuit and with a tank or shorts to head to the beachside bar. It’s also made of 100% acrylic fabric, which makes it feel super soft and is also a durable fiber to be around water.

What also sold me on this cover-up was seeing that it had over 800 five-star ratings. I checked out the praiseful reviews, which also featured a lot of shoppers pictured in their cover-ups.

Confirming my hunch that this cover-up is good for more than just the beach, one reviewer said that it’s “perfect for beach outings or poolside lounging.” “The color is vibrant, the quality is excellent, and the price is unbeatable compared to similar dresses I’ve seen on other websites. The length is just right, not too short . . . I even paired it with jean shorts and a little front tuck.”

The shopper also said that they plan to buy it “in multiple colors,” which is easy to do considering it comes in 29 color selections. You can get it in its most popular shade, cream white, or a more colorful option like this multi-color style. It has an oversized fit, but you can also be sure to grab it in the size that matches you best, as it comes in sizes S-XXL.

This summer, I’ll no longer have to pack an entire extra outfit to grab post-beach drinks. I’ll just have to throw on this cover-up, which helps to simplify my day. But I’m snagging it now while it’s still on sale at 15% off and just $34 on Amazon!

