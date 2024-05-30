Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Can you keep a secret? I only recently started watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Don’t judge me; I still have more to catch up on and learn all the catchphrases from Kyle Richards.

While I’m always searching for great deals, I love it when stars share their favorite products on Amazon. I was watching an Amazon livestream with Richards and saw a pair of sneakers that was on my wishlist for some time. Turns out, they’re even on sale right now. Introducing the Vepose Women’s Fashion Sneakers.

For the bargain price, I decided to try them on for size and test them out for a month to see if they were worth the splurge. After a month of wearing them, I was pleasantly surprised to find that these sneakers are not just comfortable, but also incredibly versatile. They effortlessly pair with any outfit, making them a perfect addition to my wardrobe.

Get the Vepose Women’s Fashion Sneakers (originally $60) for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Vepose Women’s Fashion Sneakers feature a super-soft synthetic leather material that leaves your feet comfortable all day long. Since I have a busy schedule that includes commuting to New York City, attending press events to learn about fashion brands, speaking with experts and interviewing celebrities, I need a pair of sneakers that will keep my feet comfortable. I often walk around every neighborhood in Manhattan. I love to pair these sneakers with a blazer, a T-shirt and high-waisted jeans.

Over 1,000 five-star reviewers love these sneakers. One five-star shopper shared they are “super lightweight, very easy to clean, and so comfortable.” They continued saying it’s their “go-to work sneakers because they go perfect with any outfit.” One five-star reviewer is leveling up their tennis wardrobe by adding this pair since they have wide feet, saying they last awhile and that they’re “very happy with this purchase.” A final shopper notes, “the foot bed is padded soft and has very good support.” Take a walk in these Richards-approved sneakers on your next trip to the office.

