One thing about me is that I love wearing a jumpsuit in warm weather. It’s been on my fashion mood board for a while. Since I have a curvy body, the brand I always go to for curvy clothes is Good American. I remember looking over the retailer’s website for a jumpsuit and spotting the Good American Fit for Success Jumpsuit. If you remember, when everyone went on the Renaissance Tour and Eras Tour, they posted pictures showing off their looks and videos of their favorite parts of the night. Even celebrities! That’s how I spotted Alicia Keys wearing the same Good American jumpsuit I love.

Get the Good American Fit for Success Jumpsuit for $199 at Good American!

Keys took her son, Genesis, to see Swift in concert. The “Unthinkable” singer shared an Instagram post, captioning, “Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores u 💜💜💜.”

As a fan of the Grammy-winning singer, especially as someone who listens to The Diary of Alicia Keys album on repeat, I can see why she loves the jumpsuit.

The Good American Fit for Success Jumpsuit is made of light-wash denim and is available in sizes XS through 5XL. The fabric is super stretchy, allowing the jumpsuit to fit snugly to your body. What’s cool about this jumpsuit is the waist, which features an adjustable strap to make sure you look snatched and ready for the runway. Additionally, the jumpsuit has four pockets in front, which are super spacious for placing your essentials.

I enjoy wearing jumpsuits because they are easy to style. I can pair them with white sneakers. Unlike other denim outfits, this jumpsuit is comfortable and does not scratch or leave marks on my skin. Treating yourself to a high-quality jumpsuit is always a good idea. Get it before it runs out of stock!

