Prince William stepped out solo for the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson.

William, 41, was spotted arriving at Chester Cathedral in Chester, England, on Friday, June 7, wearing a traditional black morning suit. He reportedly served as an usher during the ceremony.

William, who has long been friends with Grosvenor, was joined by the groom’s and Henson’s immediate families on Friday. Grosvenor also sported a morning suit, while Henson donned a long-sleeve bridal gown with a floral-inspired tiara.

While Grosvenor is close to many royal family members — including William’s now-estranged brother, Prince Harry — only the Prince of Wales attended the Chester Cathedral wedding. Harry, 39, lives in California, which is likely the reason for his absence. William’s three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 5, whom the prince shares with wife Princess Kate Middleton — were also presumably absent since the ceremony fell on a school day. (William revealed earlier this week that Charlotte is currently undergoing exams.)

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2024: Stars Who Got Married This Year The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, Lauren Alaina, Usher and more celebrities went to the chapel in 2024 and got married. Turner met Theresa Nist during the inaugural season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff, which aired in late 2023. Weeks after their televised proposal, Turner and Nist wed in a live TV ceremony on January […]

William has recently made several solo appearances — he was in France on Thursday, June 6, to commemorate D-Day — as Kate, 42, privately battles cancer.

Kate confirmed in March that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer after a successful abdominal surgery several months earlier. The Princess of Wales is currently undergoing a preventative round of chemotherapy.

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Kate said in a March video released by Kensington Palace. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”

She continued at the time, “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

Kate has canceled all of her public-facing engagements while recovering, with multiple reports indicating she might return to work in autumn. Kate, meanwhile, noted in her March statement that she will resume her official duties after being medically cleared by her physicians.

Related: Prince William Through the Years: His Royal Life, Fatherhood and More Following in the footsteps of those who came before him. Prince William has known since he was young that one day he will become the king of England, but in the meantime, he has made his own way as a high-ranking member of the British royal family. King Charles III and Princess Diana welcomed their […]

“[Kate’s team is] reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back,” a source exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”

Kate is also expected to skip Trooping the Colour, the annual celebration of King Charles III’s birthday, next weekend. Charles, 75, has also been battling an undisclosed form of cancer and resumed his public duties in April.