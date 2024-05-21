Despite his lifelong, close ties to multiple members of the royal family, the Duke of Westminster’s upcoming nuptials doesn’t feature a royals-filled guest list.

Prince William is the only senior royal expected to be in attendance at Hugh Grosvenor‘s wedding to Olivia Henson next month, according to HELLO!

William’s eldest son with wife Princess Kate Middleton, 10-year-old Prince George, is also rumored to not be attending despite being the Duke’s godson.

The wedding, which takes place on June 7, is on a school day so George is likely to remain at school instead of being a pageboy as originally planned. William and Kate’s other kids — Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — will also remain in their school in Windsor. William, 41, for his part, is set to be an usher on the Duke’s big day, as reported by The Sunday Times.

Related: Biggest Royal Family Scandals Through the Years The British royal family may appear prim and proper to the public, but they’ve faced their fair share of controversies over the years. One of the biggest royal scandals in recent memory came when King Charles III and the late Princess Diana announced their separation in 1992 after 10 years of marriage. At the time, […]

It isn’t likely that William’s wife will make an appearance amid her ongoing cancer battle. The same is expected from Grosvenor’s godfather, King Charles III, who is undergoing treatment for his own cancer diagnosis. With Charles, 75, not making an appearance, Queen Camilla will also probably not attend.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are expected to miss the ceremony as well amid his tense relationship with William. Harry — and Meghan — have been on the outs with the majority of his family following their 2020 exit from the royal family. The division got even worse when Harry, 38, released his bombshell Spare memoir in early 2023. Although never confirmed on the record, Grosvenor is reportedly godfather to Harry and Meghan’s son, Prince Archie.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Kate, 42, was not happy with how Harry wrote about her. “Kate feels that Harry’s actions are atrocious,” the insider shared. “She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard to forgive.”

Another insider revealed that William “doesn’t see how” his younger brother could “come back into the fold” of the royal family. “At this point, he’s got no plans to speak to Harry,” the insider told Us at the time. “He’s come to terms with the fact [that] he’s lost his little brother and quite possibly for life.”

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Drama: Everything to Know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised the British public — and multiple royal relatives, apparently — by announcing in January 2020 that they intended to “step back” from their duties as senior members of the royal family. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in […]

Harry and Meghan, 42, publicly showed their support when Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis. “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” their March statement to Us read.

Earlier that month, Kate discussed how a planned procedure turned into a health concern. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” she said in a video posted via social media. “However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

Kate referred to the news as a “huge shock,” noting her and William’s plans to “manage this privately for the sake” of their family.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” she continued. “But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”