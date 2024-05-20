Prince Harry Won’t Attend Wedding William Is Usher At: Report

There will be no royal tension at what is expected to be the wedding of the season.

Prince Harry will skip the wedding of his friend — and his son Archie’s godfather — Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, next month, while his older brother, Prince William, is set to be an usher at the ceremony, reports The Sunday Times.

Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, are expected to miss the ceremony to avoid Harry’s fractured relationship with William overshadowing his friend’s big day, per the Times.

Grosvenor, 33, will marry Olivia Henson, 31, at Chester Cathedral in Chester, England, on June 7, with around 400 guests expected to attend, reports the publication.

Grosvenor, considered one of the richest men in the U.K., is godfather to both Archie, 5, and William’s eldest son, Prince George, 10.

His own godfather is King Charles III.

The British monarch is reportedly not expected to attend the wedding either as he continues to undergo cancer treatment.

Charles and Queen Camilla are also scheduled to attend an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, France, on June 6 — the day before the wedding — Buckingham Palace announced last week.

William’s wife, Princess Kate Middleton, is also unlikely to attend the wedding as she undergoes cancer treatment of her own, per the Times.

William recently gave an update on his wife’s condition during a royal engagement at St. Mary’s Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly, an archipelago off the Cornish coast in southwest England.

The heir to the throne received a tour of the facility on May 10 by administrator Tracy Smith, who asked: “May I ask how Princess Kate is doing?” He responded that Kate is “doing well.”

When asked about his children, William joked, “The children are very jealous that I am here. Maybe we might come later in the year.”

Kate publicly confirmed her cancer diagnosis in March, explaining that her doctors found cancerous tissue in her body during an abdominal surgery in January.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said in a video released via Kensington Palace in March. “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirit. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you.”