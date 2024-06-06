Prince William offered an academic update on daughter Princess Charlotte, and it’s super relatable for kids worldwide.

“Charlotte’s at school, Charlotte’s got exams,” the Prince of Wales, 41, said while chatting with a young royal family fan while celebrating the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Wednesday, June 5.

William told the fan that Charlotte, 9, “wasn’t looking forward to it this morning” before going to school. “Hopefully it’s all gone well,” she added.

The Prince of Wales traveled to Portsmouth, England, to speak at the memorial event on Wednesday. William told the crowd he was “deeply honored” to be there before reading part of Captain Alastair Bannerman of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment’s diary. He was one soldier who was part of the 1944 infiltration on the beaches of Normandy, otherwise known as D-Day.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla also attended the event, taking the stage together. William, of course, was solo at the memorial service as his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, continues her cancer treatments.

“She’d have loved to be here,” he told one veteran on Wednesday of his wife noting that Kate, 41, is “getting better” as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy.

In January, the Princess of Wales underwent a planned abdominal surgery and as she recovered, widespread questions about her whereabouts started to rise. On March 22, Kate revealed in a video that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.

“I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” she said at the time. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you.”

As Kate continues to undergo treatment, royal family supporters have wondered when she may return to work. A Kensington Palace shared in May that the Princess of Wales “needs the space and the privacy to recover right now” and her return will come after getting “the green light from doctors.”

A source has since told Us Weekly that “recovery is going well,” but Kate’s team is “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back.”

The insider noted that Kate “may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”