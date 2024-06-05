Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Kate Middleton Is ‘Getting Better’ as Cancer Treatments Continue, Prince William Reveals

By
Prince William Offers Update on Kate Middleton s Health Amid Treatment
Suzanne Plunkett – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William offered a brief update on Princess Kate Middleton’s health amid her ongoing cancer treatments.

The Prince of Wales, 41, spoke to veterans at the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Wednesday, June 5, and said his wife is “getting better” as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy. “She’d have loved to be here,” he added.

William attended the memorial event hosted in Portsmouth, England, with his father, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla. He took the stage solo, telling the crowd that he was “deeply honored” to be speaking at the event. William also read an excerpt from Captain Alastair Bannerman of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment’s diary, a soldier who was part of the D-Day infiltration in 1944 of allied soldiers on the beaches of Normandy.

“We will always remember those who served and those who waved them off,” William said to veterans.

TK Middleton Family Member Reacts to Kate Middleton Cancer

Related: Royals Who Were Diagnosed With Cancer

The Prince of Wales has kept up his royal duties while his wife takes an extended leave of absence to focus on her health. After questions about her absence continued to rise at the beginning of the year, Kate announced on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer following a planned abdominal surgery.

“We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment,” Kate said in her video. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Prince William Offers Update on Kate Middleton s Health Amid Treatment
Neil Mockford/GC Images

Despite taking a step back from her public-facing duties, Kate has been working behind-the-scenes, especially with her “clear commitment” to the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

“We have been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said in May, before the latest Early Childhood report was released. “She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors.”

Time to Get Caffeinated — The Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is 40% Off!

Deal of the Day

Time to Get Caffeinated — The Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is 40% Off! View Deal

From King Charles III to Princess Eugenie- The Royal Line of Succession

Related: A Breakdown of the Royal Line of Succession

Questions about Kate’s royal return are still swirling and any possible timeline is still up in the air.

Kate’s “recovery is going well,” but she’s focused on staying healthy, a source told Us Weekly in the issue released on Wednesday, June 5. “She’s not able to see many people because she is susceptible to getting sick and they don’t want her compromised, but she’s up and about.”

The insider explained that Kate’s team is “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back.” They added: “She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”

In this article

Prince William Bio Pic

Prince William
Kate Middleton, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Princess Kate

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!