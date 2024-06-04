The Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, is gearing up to marry Olivia Henson — but his friendship with Prince William and Prince Harry is making all the headlines.

Grosvenor, 33, and Henson, 30, are set to exchange vows on Friday, June 7, at Chester Cathedral in England. It’s been widely reported that William, 41, is the only senior royal family member set to be in attendance and even has a role within the ceremony.

The Sunday Times reported in late May that William is set to be an usher at the wedding, while Harry, 39, will reportedly be skipping out. Page Six was first to report Harry’s absence at the event in December 2023, chalking it up to the Duke of Sussex avoiding a run-in with his brother.

With Harry skipping the wedding, his son, Archie, 4, will also not be in attendance — despite Grosvenor being child’s godfather. (This has never been confirmed but widely reported.)

Grosvenor is also the godfather of William’s son Prince George, 10. The Prince of Wales’ eldest child will also not be in attendance. King Charles III and Queen Camilla were also reportedly invited but aren’t expected to attend.

Keep scrolling for details on the Duke of Westminster — and why his wedding is so important:

He Has Royal Family Ties

Grosvenor is actually Charles godson, giving him major ties to the British royal family. Because of his close-knit relationship with the Windsors, the Duke has reportedly been given the title of godfather for both Prince George and Archie.

His Family Is Filthy Rich

After his father, Gerald Cavendish Grosvenor, died suddenly in 2016 following a heart attack, the Duke became one of the wealthiest landowners in the UK.

In terms of how wealthy Grosvenor actually is, The Sunday Times’ 2024 Rich List estimated that the Duke is worth £10 billion (nearly $12.8 billion). He was No. 14 on the list, overall, and the wealthiest person under 40.

This Is a Royal Wedding-Lite

Because of the royal family’s involvement with Grosvenor, his wedding is being treated like a royal wedding-lite. While there won’t be as much fanfare as normal, it’s set to be a large society event in the UK, most likely with some notable names in attendance.

The Daily Mail has also reported that the Duke paid for the town of Chester — where they will marry — to be decorated with 100,000 flowers. When it comes to specific details about the nuptials, Grosvenor and Henson have kept things under wraps.