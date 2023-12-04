Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not have made the cut for friend Hugh Grosvenor’s upcoming wedding.

“We are not in a position to comment on the guest list,” a spokesperson for Grosvenor told People on Sunday, December 3.

The statement came shortly after The Sunday Times reported that Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, were not invited to Grosvenor’s wedding to Olivia Henson, which is set to take place in the U.K. in June 2024. Princess Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles III and Queen Camilla are all expected to attend the event.

Grosvenor, 32, is a close family friend to the royals and the current Duke of Westminster. He is the godson of Charles, 75, and had an official role at the monarch’s coronation in May. Grosvenor’s mother, meanwhile, is a godmother to William, 41. Meghan and Harry also selected Grosvenor as one of the godparents for their son, Archie, 4. (The duo also share daughter Lilibet, 2.)

According to the newspaper, the decision to exclude Harry and Meghan was made due to the ongoing rift between him and William. Tension between the royal brothers escalated after Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles as senior working members of the British royal family in early 2020.

The brothers’ relationship grew more fractured after Harry spoke out about his royal experiences in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and his bombshell memoir, Spare. In the tell-all, Harry wrote candidly about his ups and downs with William, including a physical fight that allegedly occurred after William called Meghan “difficult” and “rude.”

“It all happened so fast. So very fast,” Harry wrote about the 2019 incident. “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dogs’ bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Royal expert Omid Scobie claimed in his new book, Endgame, that William felt his brother and Meghan “blindsided the family” with their public comments about the institution. Scobie further alleged that William “no longer even recognizes” his younger brother, claiming that the twosome have had “minimal contact” since they both attended their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.

The brothers most recently reunited in May for Charles’ coronation. The pair didn’t interact much at the event, as they sat in separate sections. Harry, meanwhile, left London as soon as the coronation ended so he could return home for Archie’s birthday, which fell on the same day.