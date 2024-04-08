Is there a Prince Harry and Prince William reunion in the near future? The estranged brothers might just be attending the same wedding next month.

Hugh Grosvenor, The Duke of Westminster, is set to marry Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral in England on Friday, June 7. While it’s long been reported that key members of the royal family — including King Charles III and Queen Camilla — received invitations, it’s unclear if Harry and William will both be in attendance.

The siblings have faced a series of ups and downs in their relationship over the years, especially after Harry decided to permanently step back as a working member of the royal family. Page Six initially reported in December 2023 that Harry turned down the wedding invitation to potentially avoid an awkward run-in with his brother. The Duke of Sussex reportedly called The Duke of Westminster personally to decline the invite on behalf of himself and wife Meghan Markle.

However, this was before William’s wife Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis went public earlier this year. Harry and Meghan reportedly reached out to William and Kate, ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship reported in March.

“Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law but did so privately,” Ship shared via X at the time. “It [is] not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support.”

A separate report from royal author Tom Quinn has since claimed that William and Kate have expressed interest in trying to “make up” with Harry and Meghan. “But the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far,” he told The Mirror in April.

The group would have a long way to go, however, as Harry is in a “painful place” after hearing of his sister-in-law’s illness, royal expert Tessa Dunlop exclusively told Us Weekly exclusively in March.

“When you do discover that your sister-in-law has cancer and you’ve written stuff that can’t be retracted, that’s quite a painful place to be in,” she explained. “I’m not saying it isn’t.”

In a separate April report, author Quinn told The Mirror that it will be “too awkward” for Harry to attend the wedding.

“William will attend the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the seventh Duke of Westminster — he can hardly avoid it as Hugh is Prince George’s godfather,” Quinn told the publication, referring to William and Kate’s eldest son. Quinn also doubled down on rumors that Harry would not be in attendance.

“Harry knows he can’t attend without Meghan and Meghan has absolutely insisted she won’t be there,” the royal author claimed.

While Harry’s travel plans — nor his attendance — have yet to be confirmed, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly set to return to his native England for various events over the next few months, including an event pegged to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games set to take place next month.