Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton are interested in reuniting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, one royal author claims.

“William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children [to the U.K.] and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far,” Tom Quinn, the author of books including Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, told The Mirror on Monday, April 1.

Quinn added that “there is no way” Meghan, 42, “would bring the children to the U.K.” She shares son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2, with Harry, 39, whom she married in 2018.

Harry and Meghan relocated to the United States in 2020 after stepping down from their roles as senior royals. Their relationship with Kate, 42, and William, 41, was fractured by their exit and their subsequent claims about royal life.

After the first trailer for Harry and Megan’s Netflix docuseries aired in December 2022, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that William and Kate were “flummoxed” by the teaser.

“It’s put a huge amount of strain on relationships that are already hanging by a thread,” the insider added.

The rift between the two couples deepened after Harry made several claims about Harry and Kate in his 2023 memoir, Spare. In the book, Harry claimed that Kate and Meghan were “forced to compete” with each other and that Kate made Meghan cry over bridesmaids dresses ahead of her 2018 wedding.

Harry also alleged that Kate and William encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a 2005 theme party.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said. I rented it, plus a silly mustache, and went back to the house. I tried it all on. They both howled,” he wrote.

In addition to the bad blood with William and Kate, security concerns have also prevented Harry and Meghan from visiting the U.K. with their children. Harry has been fighting a years-long legal battle for security for his family when visiting his home country.

“[Harry] does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements that were applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied to him if he decides to come back,” the prince’s attorney Shaheed Fatima told London courts in February 2022. “And, of course, it should go without saying that he wants to come back: to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart. Most of all, this is, and always will be, his home.”

In February, U.K.’s High Court ruled that the British government has the right to change the level of police protection for a royal family member who is no longer performing official duties. A legal spokesperson subsequently said in a statement to The Telegraph that Harry planned to appeal the decision.

Harry and Meghan have not been to the U.K. with both of their children since June 2022 when they attended the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. However, the visit was not one big happy family reunion.

“William and Kate made no effort at all to introduce [their children] Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to [their cousin Lilibet],” royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively told Us in June 2022. “As far as I know, nobody believes they spoke [to one another during the visit].”

The family estrangement continued with Harry and Meghan reportedly being left in the dark when Kate was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

“It is understood that Kate’s cancer diagnosis was not shared in advance with Harry and Meghan,” The Times of London reported last month. “Several sources confirm that there were no such conversations and it is thought Harry found out about Kate’s diagnosis from television, at the same time as the public.”

When asked for comment, a Kensington Palace spokesman told the outlet: “We do not comment on private conversations.”

Harry and Meghan released a statement of support shortly after Kate released a video announcing her diagnosis in March.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the statement read.