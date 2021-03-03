Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kourtney Kardashian is the queen of aging gracefully. Actually, we don’t even want to call it that. If anything, she’s been looking younger and healthier as the years have gone by, and we admire her confidence and entire aura. Of course, a Kardashian has access to pretty much every beauty product in the world. We get that. But what we also get is that when they recommend a certain product, that means it stood out among all of the other top brands they’ve tried!

Kardashian recently recommended a slew of products, including body moisturizers, for an article called “How to Look Good Naked” on her lifestyle website, POOSH. We went into the article intrigued, and we left the article with this Kopari melt in our shopping cart!

Get the Kopari 100% Organic Coconut Melt for just $28 with free shipping! Buy a 2-pack or subscribe to save!

According to the article, Kardashian will “combine thicker creams and serums she doesn’t want to put on her face and instead slather them all over her body” — including her hands and feet. A list of her recommendations followed, and this Kopari melt was easily our choice. First, it was the most affordable one on the list, but that doesn’t mean it’s cheap in quality. We love it because it can not only be used as a body moisturizer, but also as a hair mask, makeup remover, belly balm, dry shave oil, bath boost, under-eye moisturizer…the list goes on!

This coconut melt is known as “the holy grail of hydration.” It consists of 100% organic, unrefined coconut oil…and that’s it. This oil is full of fatty acids, vitamin E and proteins to moisturize and protect the skin, all while giving it a dewy glow. It’s vegan, cruelty-free and non-GMO, and we loved seeing that the coconuts are sourced from small family farms in the Philippines!

When Kopari had over 105 study participants try this coconut melt, a whopping 97% said they felt their skin felt “dramatically more hydrated” after just four weeks. That’s major. There are also over 1,300 reviewers singing its praises. They say it “melts right into” the skin and “leaves you feeling so soft and moisturized all day.” While they normally have to reapply often with lotions, they see results from this coconut melt after just one use!

Shoppers say this product “has become essential to [their] body care routine.” And if you’re pregnant or know someone who is, it’s beloved for the belly too. One reviewer reported “absolutely no stretchmarks” after using it throughout their pregnancy. We can definitely see why this product made Kardashian’s list — and why it’s making its way into our regimen ASAP!

