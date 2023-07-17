17 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Items Sure to Sell Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially kicked off today, but bestsellers are flying off the virtual shelves already! With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the best of the best items you should know about.

From beauty, to cult-favorite fashion and everything in between, you may be able to find what’s missing in your wardrobe from our roundup below! And keep in mind — you likely won’t see these discounts again until Black Friday, so shop now and don’t miss out!

Clothing

1. This Halogen Funnel Sweater is the knit piece which should be on everyone’s radar for fall — originally $79, now $52!

2. If you haven’t found the right slimming bottoms, these Ab’Solution Skyrise Wide Leg Ponte Pants may be what you need — originally 88, now $59!

3. We all need undies, and this pair from Hanky Panky is one of the comfiest pairs any savvy shopper can own — originally 24, now $18!

4. This wire-free style from Wacol is a bestselling bra for a reason — originally $68, now $45!

5. These Zella high-waisted leggings are a massive bestseller and steal at this discounted price —originally $59, now $40!

6. Now is your chance to get your hands on this True & Co bralette for an unbelievable sale price — originally $49, now $32!

7. We’re obsessed with this pajama deal if you’re looking for high-quality and extra comfy sleepwear — originally $59, now $41!

Footwear

8. The Clarra Mule from Katy Perry is a staple shoe that will suit your day-to-night wardrobe flawlessly — originally $98, now $65!

9. Another trending pair of shoes? These cowboy boots from Dolce Vita, which are ridiculously popular right now — Originally $260, now $170!

10. These loafer-style mules from Steve Madden are a slip-on style, which makes getting out the door a breeze — originally $95, now $65!

11. Combat boots are a closet staple, and this version from Vince is available at a deeply-discounted price — originally $395, now $270!

12. If you’re a runner or work out regularly, these sneakers from On are ideal for high-impact activities — originally $140, now $113!

13. Slip-on sneakers are always a solid shoe to have on hand, and this pair from Vince is one of our all-time favorites — originally $200, now $150!

Beauty

14. This Nourishing Treasures Set from MOROCCANOIL can help restore your hair to its natural glory — originally $72, now $48!

15. Create your perfect seamless eyeshadow look with this cream-to-shadow stick set from Laura Mercier — originally $96, now $60!

16. If you want to elevate your lip aesthetic, just grab this Treasured Kiss Lip Kit from MAC — originally $45, now $30!

17. Snag two bestselling lip balm shades for the price of one thanks to this set from NARS — originally $56, now $38!

