To the window, to the wall! ‘Til the sweat drip down my… legs, arms, forehead, back, chest — everywhere. Sweaty girls know what’s up.

A little while ago, we covered nine must-have products for sweaty girls from Amazon. Shoppers gravitated toward picks like the Jisulife Portable Neck Fan and Ban antiperspirant — so we decided to find nine more products to add to your arsenal. Shop more must-own products for sweaty girls below!

This Portable Handheld Fan

This is another portable fan pick from Jisulife that’s been going viral. It’s cute, it’s rechargeable and it will be a major savior on sweltering days! Hold it in your hand or set it down on your desk and feel the breeze!

Get the Jisulife Hadheld Mini Fan (originally $25) for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2023, but are subject to change.



This Anti-Chafe Stick

Do your thighs chafe when you try to wear dresses and short shorts? You’d think sweat could potentially help, but instead, it just creates more friction. Instead of overheating with an extra layer of bike shorts underneath, check out this cult-favorite anti-chafe stick. Goodbye, blisters, irritation and rashes!

Get the Megababe Thigh Rescue Anti-Chafe Stick for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Sweat Defense Body Powder

You know how we apply powder to our face to set our makeup and reduce shine? Body powder has a similar concept. This one is specifically formulated to absorb moisture and provide odor protection. It’s “safe for all sensitive, smelly body parts” too!

Get the Duradry Body Powder for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Hat Sweat Liner

Want to rock a baseball cap, visor or fedora but hate how the sweat drips down into your eyes? Turn any hat into a sweat-friendly piece with this odor-locking, moisture-wicking liner. Just peel it, stick it and live your life. It comes in packs of 3, 6, 12 and 25!

Get the No Sweat Visor Sweat Liner, 3-Pack (originally $20) for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Cooling Bra

Boob sweat is too real, but going braless isn’t always a realistic or helpful option. That’s why it’s important to buy bras like this affordable Hanes pick, made with X-Temp technology to keep you cool and dry all day long. We love the breathable mesh panels too!

Get the Hanes X-Temp Wireless Bra for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Underarm Scrub

We’ve stressed the importance of having a good antiperspirant/deodorant, but who doesn’t love some extra reassurance? This scrub is designed to improve the performance of your deodorant, enhancing and extending its odor- and sweat-blocking effects!

Get the Carpe Exfoliating Underarm Scrub for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Breathable Underwear

If things tend to become a little…swampy throughout the day, changing out your underwear for this CoolBlend variety could change your life. It’s moisture-wicking, has cool-touch panels and bands and has a 100% cotton liner for breathability. Grab a four-pack!

Get the Fruit of the Loom CoolBlend Underwear, 4-Pack for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Neck Cooling Tube

Apart from a neck fan, you could also grab this reusable cooling tube to wear around your neck (or like a headband). Place it anywhere under 64 degrees to freeze it. Your fridge or freezer work, but you can also use your car air conditioner or a bucket of ice water, for example. Wear while you’re out or even while you’re cooking for up to two hours of condensation-free cooling!

Get the CoolTimeUSA Neck Cooling Tube for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Clinical Strength Wipes

Maxim has been a force in the hyperhidrosis world for decades, and we’re so grateful these clinical strength wipes are available on Amazon Prime. Each use could help prevent sweating for up seven days at a time. It takes just a single swipe!

Get the Maxim Clinical Strength Antiperspirant Wipes, 10-Count for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

