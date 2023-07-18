Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to celebrity makeup lines, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez is the gold standard. The line was founded just a few short years ago, but shoppers and professional makeup artists quickly fell in love with its quality, inclusivity and ease of use. The packaging is stunning too!

We’re know we’re huge fans of Gomez’s beauty brand, especially when it comes to that “clean girl” summer makeup aesthetic. Dewy, glowy, rosy, natural beauty — and a foolproof routine that takes just a few minutes. The five products below can create the perfect summer glam when used together, but feel free to wear just one or mix and match with others as well!

Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

It’s the G.O.A.T.! This liquid blush quickly became iconic in the makeup world for its intense pigment and beautiful blendability — especially in the radiant finish. Just a tiny dot on each cheekbone will do, though we love a little on the nose too. Blend with a sponge, brush or even just your fingers!

$23.00 See it!

Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight

A luminous highlighter can make a major difference in your look, and we think of it as a key essential, even when we’re skipping foundation and concealer. This silky formula has a shimmering finish with light-reflecting pearl particles for a lit-from-within glow. Grab it in any shade — but Mesmerize is Gomez’s go-to!

$25.00 See it!

Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer

A tinted moisturizer with broad-spectrum SPF 20 protection? Sign Us up! This skin tint, which comes in 24 shades, is designed to blur skin, providing light to medium coverage and dewy hydration. Just shake it up and massage a few drops into skin using your fingertips!

$30.00 See it!

Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow

No more messy shadows. This satin-finish liquid eyeshadow is simply stunning, creating a soft wash of waterproof, crease-resistant color. It goes on creamy but transforms into a velvety-smooth powder in seconds. Each of the pink shades is perfect for summer makeup and will go with any outfit!

$20.00 See it!

Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

This lip oil may be one of the brand’s hottest new releases, but it’s one of the most well-known picks, instantly going viral on social media. It’s a nourishing lip oil, but it also acts like a stain, leaving lips with a gorgeous, non-sticky pigment even after the glossy finish wears away!

$20.00 See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more from Rare Beauty here and check out more makeup at Sephora here!

