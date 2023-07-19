Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Having trouble finding a swimsuit you actually love? Maybe you’ve already missed out on pool days — or you’re anxiously wondering if you’ll be able to find something by the time your booked vacation comes around. If you have a pear-shaped body, it’s important to shop specifically for your body type for the best, fastest path to success!

Pear-shaped bodies have wider hips and thighs compared to their shoulders and chest. This shape is also called a triangle. Highlighting your waist is a good way to go, but many shoppers may also want to concentrate on balancing things out. This means looking for swimwear that broadens the shoulders or pulls attention to the chest with details like puff sleeves, wide necklines, etc. We’ll show you 21 examples below, all of which you can order now!

One-Pieces

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Want to go off the shoulder without worrying about a wardrobe malfunction? Check out this ruffle-accented Tempt Me bathing suit, which has nearly 10,000 reviews!

2. We Also Love: This Wdirara swimsuit brings the best of cottagecore and beach babe together with its puff sleeves and tropical print!

3. We Can’t Forget: The fluttery cap sleeves on this plunging Kona Sol one-piece from Target are the perfect accent for a balanced figure!

4. Ruche ‘n’ Roll: With this ruched Blooming Jelly bathing suit, you get to protect your shoulders from sunburn while also looking snatched!

5. That’s a Wrap: Wrap styles look great on everyone, but we love how they emphasize a pear shape’s cinched waist. This Amelia One-Piece Swimsuit from Hermoza is our fave splurge!

6. Color-Blocked: Going with a darker color on the bottom and a lighter color on top is also a good move. This Wolddress swimsuit adds on ruffled cap sleeves too!

7. So Twisted: We fell quickly in love with the asymmetric twist design of this Shade & Shore one-piece from Target. It comes in the perfect shade of yellow too!

8. Show Some Skin: Looking for something that doesn’t cover you up so much? Add this waist-highlighting Zaful ribbed bathing suit to your Amazon cart!

9. Ballerina Vibes: The organza ruffle sleeves on this Sporlike swimsuit are everything! So feminine and romantic!

10. Monokini Madness: Exposed midriff and ruffle details that broaden the shoulders? This Sociala swimsuit is just what we want in our collection!

Two-Pieces

11. Our Absolute Favorite: How cute and unique is this Zaful One-Shoulder Bikini Set? The bow truly ties everything together!

12. We Also Love: This puff-sleeve Avanova two-piece is sure to attract so many compliments. It comes in so many great colors too!

13. We Can’t Forget: With its short-sleeve, cropped top and string bottoms, this SweatyRocks bikini is serving up sporty vibes!

14. Purely Angelic: The top of this Sporlike bikini will seriously make it look like you have angel wings. So beautiful!

15. Off the Shoulder: A flowy, off-the-shoulder top and ruched, high-rise bottoms? Obviously we’re one of many, many fans of this Tempt Me bikini!

16. Fierce and Fabulous: This leopard-print Prettygarden bikini can be worn partially on or totally off the shoulder. It also comes in other shades — and a giraffe print!

17. Bandana Babe: The bright colors and shape of the bandana-style top on this Wdirara two-piece will work to balance your shape and highlight your waist at the same time!

18. Tankini Time: Waiting for a tankini? We’ve got you. Check out this color-block Tempt Me tankini is irresistible!

19. Dressing Up: You can also use a flowy swim dress two-piece to camouflage your shape. We love this Holipick set!

20. Simple and Sweet: A bandeau top is a nice style to explore if you’re a pear shape, and this Shekini set lets you wear it with or without straps!

21. Last but Not Least: The lace-up style of this GirlandSea bikini draws more attention upward…and it looks amazing!

