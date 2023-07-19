Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some of us have simply given up on shorts. It’s not something we wanted to do, but it’s something we felt as though we had to do. How much more time and money can we waste on shorts that simply don’t fit right? Even when we’ve thought we found the right pair, ripped off the tag and threw away the receipt, we ended up hating them by the end of the first wear.

Many shorts ride up, chafe your thighs, squeeze your stomach and/or your legs and simply leave you in distracting discomfort. Summer fashion is supposed to have you feeling free, but we’d honestly rather wear pants in the heat than deal with disappointing shorts. Skirts are an option too, but if you wish shorts could simply just…work, then let Us present you with one last option.

Kingfen Drawstring Comfy Pull-On Shorts Pros: Thousands of reviews

Numerous colors and patterns

Not too long, not too short Cons: No sizes under S or over XXL

More polyester than cotton

Not for a traditional denim short look $28.00 See it!

These shorts have become a saving grace for shoppers who had all but given up on shorts altogether. Sweat shorts are comfy, but they’re way too casual for most occasions, so having a comfortable pair with an elevated, chic appearance is a major win. They have an elasticized, stretchy waistband with an adjustable drawstring, and their soft, lightweight fabric blend is made of linen, cotton, rayon and polyester!

These shorts feature side pockets as well as cute patch pockets in back, plus pre-cuffed hems you won’t have to worry about rolling up yourself. They’re also just the right length. They’re not long, but they’re not booty shorts either. Multiple Amazon shoppers also reported that they don’t ride up, which is an absolute essential detail for Us!

These shorts come in numerous shades, from beige to pink, plus patterns and even denim variations. The Amazon page also features other similar styles of shorts, so this can truly be your one-stop shopping destination for all of your new summer shorts!

Tuck a T-shirt or tank into these shorts and slip into a pair of strappy sandals or sneakers for a regular summer day. You could also go more casual with an oversized tee and slides, or dress these shorts up with a button-up blouse and mules. You’ll likely reach for your pair multiple times every week, if not every day. Good thing you can grab them in multiple colors!

Not your style? Shop more from Kingfen here and explore more pairs of shorts here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below: