Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Some of us have simply given up on shorts. It’s not something we wanted to do, but it’s something we felt as though we had to do. How much more time and money can we waste on shorts that simply don’t fit right? Even when we’ve thought we found the right pair, ripped off the tag and threw away the receipt, we ended up hating them by the end of the first wear.
Many shorts ride up, chafe your thighs, squeeze your stomach and/or your legs and simply leave you in distracting discomfort. Summer fashion is supposed to have you feeling free, but we’d honestly rather wear pants in the heat than deal with disappointing shorts. Skirts are an option too, but if you wish shorts could simply just…work, then let Us present you with one last option.
Kingfen Drawstring Comfy Pull-On Shorts
Pros:
- Thousands of reviews
- Numerous colors and patterns
- Not too long, not too short
Cons:
- No sizes under S or over XXL
- More polyester than cotton
- Not for a traditional denim short look
These shorts have become a saving grace for shoppers who had all but given up on shorts altogether. Sweat shorts are comfy, but they’re way too casual for most occasions, so having a comfortable pair with an elevated, chic appearance is a major win. They have an elasticized, stretchy waistband with an adjustable drawstring, and their soft, lightweight fabric blend is made of linen, cotton, rayon and polyester!
These shorts feature side pockets as well as cute patch pockets in back, plus pre-cuffed hems you won’t have to worry about rolling up yourself. They’re also just the right length. They’re not long, but they’re not booty shorts either. Multiple Amazon shoppers also reported that they don’t ride up, which is an absolute essential detail for Us!
These shorts come in numerous shades, from beige to pink, plus patterns and even denim variations. The Amazon page also features other similar styles of shorts, so this can truly be your one-stop shopping destination for all of your new summer shorts!
Tuck a T-shirt or tank into these shorts and slip into a pair of strappy sandals or sneakers for a regular summer day. You could also go more casual with an oversized tee and slides, or dress these shorts up with a button-up blouse and mules. You’ll likely reach for your pair multiple times every week, if not every day. Good thing you can grab them in multiple colors!
Not your style? Shop more from Kingfen here and explore more pairs of shorts here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!