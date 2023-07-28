Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re going out! What are you wearing? This is where the frustration usually sets in. We might pick out an outfit in our mind, but when we try it on, it looks completely different than how we had imagined it. Other times, our mind goes completely blank. Any inspiration has escaped our reality.

We know we want to look good, but what does “good” actually entail? How do we get there — especially when we’re so hard on ourselves? The answer may ultimately look different for everybody, but a good starting place for almost anyone is this bodysuit!

Mooslover Ribbed Shapewear Bodysuit Pros: Can wear as a top — doesn’t look like shapewear

Available in seven colors

Removable padding Cons: Fairly limited size range

Two-packs are not currently marked down

Only about 100 reviews so far Was $26 On Sale: $17 You Save 35% See it!

This sleeveless bodysuit is made of a soft, ribbed nylon-spandex blend. It’s cute, camouflaging and has four-way stretch. Nylon is also moisture-wicking, which is a hefty bonus, especially in the middle of summer! Of course, we’re big fans of the tummy-control design too, which can help shape and sculpt. As one shopper said, this bodysuit “snatches you up”!

This bodysuit has a square neckline, wide shoulder straps and a non-thong bottom with an easy closure. It’s hook-and-eye style, like a bra! Speaking of bras — you can skip wearing one. This piece comes with removable padding so you don’t have to wear anything underneath if you don’t want to!

Was $24 On Sale: $17 You Save 29% See it!

This non-see-through bodysuit comes in seven colors. There are a few great nude shades, plus black, grey and pink. There are a couple of two-packs available as well. Not every color is marked down the same (or at all), so definitely see if a two-pack can get you the better deal for what you want!

This bodysuit will pair perfectly with jeans or denim shorts, or how about a pair of baggy sweatpants or elevated cargo pants? It’s more than ready to be dressed up too, paired with a midi slip skirt or a flared maxi skirt. It could also be a great no-fuss layer under a pair of overalls or a baggy jumpsuit. And when it’s time for a night out? Mini skirts, faux-leather shorts — whatever you wear, you know you’re going to look amazing!

Was $24 On Sale: $17 You Save 29% See it!

Not your style? Shop more from Mooslover here and explore more bodysuits here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: