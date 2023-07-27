Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are many changes we can all make to live a more sustainable life — but it’s hard to pinpoint the exact steps to take. It can feel overwhelming! But we promise your first step doesn’t have to be anything huge. You can start small and still make a big difference, simply by switching out some of the everyday products you use in your home for more eco-friendly options.

Below, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite products on Amazon to help you lead a more sustainable life. Extra tip? Try to grab them all in one purchase to reduce your footprint even more!

Reel Premium Bamboo Toilet Paper Pros: Tree-free and septic-safe

Available in 24-pack or 48-pack

Three-ply sheets Cons: No variations of the toilet paper

A little pricier than regular brands

May not be as soft as some super plush brands Starting at $46.00 See it!

Amazon Aware All Purpose Reusable Cleaning Cloths Pros: 8-count

Can rinse in washing machine

Certified carbon neutral Cons: All cloths are same size

On the thinner side

May not be greatest option for big spills $7.00 See it!

MyKirei by KAO Yuzu Flower Foam Hand Wash and Refill Pros: Comes with refill; can also buy refills separately

Pump creates foam flower on your palm!

Contains skin-friendly ingredients like yuzu extract and rice water Cons: Plastic bottle

Guests may not understand how pump works at first

Only one scent $33.00 See it!

Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag Bundle Pros: 4-pack

Safe for freezer, oven, microwave, dishwasher and sous vide

Leak-proof Cons: A little bit more time-consuming than disposable bags

May be hard to open for young children

On Prime, but delivery may be a little slower Was $46 On Sale: $40 You Save 13% See it!

Budieggs Reusable Wool Dryer Balls Pros: 6-pack

Chemical-free and hypoallergenic

Could naturally shorten drying time Cons: May be able to hear them in the dryer

Not vegan-friendly (real wool)

A few shoppers still reported static Was $24 On Sale: $10 You Save 58% See it!

Airnex Biodegradable Cellulose Compressed Sponges Pros: 12-pack

Cute fruit shapes

Plant-based and biodegradable Cons: May not be strong enough for super tough scrubbing

Some may prefer a plainer design

One shopper said they could be a bit small for large hands Was $16 On Sale: $13 You Save 19% See it!

Hippo Sak Plant-Based Tall Kitchen Bags Pros: 45-pack or 90-pack

Made with plant-based materials

Tall with wide handles Cons: Scented option not available

A few shoppers wished they were a little thicker

Not biodegradable $17.00 See it!

