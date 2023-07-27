Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
There are many changes we can all make to live a more sustainable life — but it’s hard to pinpoint the exact steps to take. It can feel overwhelming! But we promise your first step doesn’t have to be anything huge. You can start small and still make a big difference, simply by switching out some of the everyday products you use in your home for more eco-friendly options.
Below, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite products on Amazon to help you lead a more sustainable life. Extra tip? Try to grab them all in one purchase to reduce your footprint even more!
Reel Premium Bamboo Toilet Paper
Pros:
- Tree-free and septic-safe
- Available in 24-pack or 48-pack
- Three-ply sheets
Cons:
- No variations of the toilet paper
- A little pricier than regular brands
- May not be as soft as some super plush brands
Amazon Aware All Purpose Reusable Cleaning Cloths
Pros:
- 8-count
- Can rinse in washing machine
- Certified carbon neutral
Cons:
- All cloths are same size
- On the thinner side
- May not be greatest option for big spills
MyKirei by KAO Yuzu Flower Foam Hand Wash and Refill
Pros:
- Comes with refill; can also buy refills separately
- Pump creates foam flower on your palm!
- Contains skin-friendly ingredients like yuzu extract and rice water
Cons:
- Plastic bottle
- Guests may not understand how pump works at first
- Only one scent
Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag Bundle
Pros:
- 4-pack
- Safe for freezer, oven, microwave, dishwasher and sous vide
- Leak-proof
Cons:
- A little bit more time-consuming than disposable bags
- May be hard to open for young children
- On Prime, but delivery may be a little slower
Budieggs Reusable Wool Dryer Balls
Pros:
- 6-pack
- Chemical-free and hypoallergenic
- Could naturally shorten drying time
Cons:
- May be able to hear them in the dryer
- Not vegan-friendly (real wool)
- A few shoppers still reported static
Airnex Biodegradable Cellulose Compressed Sponges
Pros:
- 12-pack
- Cute fruit shapes
- Plant-based and biodegradable
Cons:
- May not be strong enough for super tough scrubbing
- Some may prefer a plainer design
- One shopper said they could be a bit small for large hands
Hippo Sak Plant-Based Tall Kitchen Bags
Pros:
- 45-pack or 90-pack
- Made with plant-based materials
- Tall with wide handles
Cons:
- Scented option not available
- A few shoppers wished they were a little thicker
- Not biodegradable
