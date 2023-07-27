Cancel OK
7 Easy Ways to Make Your Home More Sustainable — Shop on Amazon

amazon-sustainable-home-picks
There are many changes we can all make to live a more sustainable life — but it’s hard to pinpoint the exact steps to take. It can feel overwhelming! But we promise your first step doesn’t have to be anything huge. You can start small and still make a big difference, simply by switching out some of the everyday products you use in your home for more eco-friendly options.

Below, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite products on Amazon to help you lead a more sustainable life. Extra tip? Try to grab them all in one purchase to reduce your footprint even more!

Reel Premium Bamboo Toilet Paper

Reel Premium Bamboo Toilet Paper - 24 Rolls of Toilet Paper - 3-Ply Made from Tree-Free, 100% Bamboo Fibers - Eco-Friendly, Zero Plastic Packaging, Septic Safe
REEL

Pros:

  • Tree-free and septic-safe
  • Available in 24-pack or 48-pack
  • Three-ply sheets

Cons:

  • No variations of the toilet paper
  • A little pricier than regular brands
  • May not be as soft as some super plush brands
Starting at $46.00
See it!

Amazon Aware All Purpose Reusable Cleaning Cloths

Amazon Aware All Purpose Cleaning Cloth, 8 Count
Amazon Aware

Pros:

  • 8-count
  • Can rinse in washing machine
  • Certified carbon neutral

Cons:

  • All cloths are same size
  • On the thinner side
  • May not be greatest option for big spills
$7.00
See it!

MyKirei by KAO Yuzu Flower Foam Hand Wash and Refill

MyKirei by KAO Foaming Hand Soap with Japanese Yuzu Flower, Nourishing Hand Wash, Paraben Free, Cruelty Free and Vegan Friendly, Sustainable Bottle, Pump 8.5 Ounce Citrus
MyKirei

Pros:

  • Comes with refill; can also buy refills separately
  • Pump creates foam flower on your palm!
  • Contains skin-friendly ingredients like yuzu extract and rice water

Cons:

  • Plastic bottle
  • Guests may not understand how pump works at first
  • Only one scent
$33.00
See it!

Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag Bundle

Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, Bundle 4-Pack (Tropical) | Food Meal Prep Storage Container | Lunch, Travel, Makeup, Gym Bag | Freezer, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher Safe, Leakproof
Stasher

Pros:

  • 4-pack
  • Safe for freezer, oven, microwave, dishwasher and sous vide
  • Leak-proof

Cons:

  • A little bit more time-consuming than disposable bags
  • May be hard to open for young children
  • On Prime, but delivery may be a little slower
Was $46On Sale: $40You Save 13%
See it!

Budieggs Reusable Wool Dryer Balls

Budieggs Wool Dryer Balls Organic XL 6-Pack, 100% New Zealand Chemical Free Fabric Softener for 1000+ Loads, Baby Safe & Hypoallergenic, Reduce Wrinkles & Shorten Drying Time Naturally
Budieggs

Pros:

  • 6-pack
  • Chemical-free and hypoallergenic
  • Could naturally shorten drying time

Cons:

  • May be able to hear them in the dryer
  • Not vegan-friendly (real wool)
  • A few shoppers still reported static
Was $24On Sale: $10You Save 58%
See it!

Airnex Biodegradable Cellulose Compressed Sponges

AIRNEX Biodegradable Cellulose Compressed Sponges - Pack of 12 Fruit Shaped Kitchen Sponges for Cleaning - Heavy Duty and Natural Household Cleaning Sponges Good for Kitchen, Bathroom, and Surfaces
AIRNEX

Pros:

  • 12-pack
  • Cute fruit shapes
  • Plant-based and biodegradable

Cons:

  • May not be strong enough for super tough scrubbing
  • Some may prefer a plainer design
  • One shopper said they could be a bit small for large hands
Was $16On Sale: $13You Save 19%
See it!

Hippo Sak Plant-Based Tall Kitchen Bags

Plant Based - Hippo Sak Tall Kitchen Bags with Handles, 13 gallon (45 Count)
Hippo Sak

Pros:

  • 45-pack or 90-pack
  • Made with plant-based materials
  • Tall with wide handles

Cons:

  • Scented option not available
  • A few shoppers wished they were a little thicker
  • Not biodegradable
$17.00
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more home and kitchen finds on Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!