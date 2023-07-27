Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Quiet luxury has taken off in the fashion world. Traditionally, quiet luxury pieces are pricy designer finds with sophisticated, clean and beautifully tailored designs. There are no logos or monograms, and yet they have an elevated look and feel. We’d love a wardrobe full of quiet luxury items, but realistically, our budget isn’t so open to it!

That doesn’t mean we can’t nail the quiet luxury look with more affordable picks. We’re in the market for chic, versatile, expensive-looking pieces that seem like they could be from a Hamptons boutique — even if they’re secretly from Amazon. A great place to start is a belted dress, romper or jumpsuit! We have 21 finds below, so keep scrolling to start shopping!

Belted Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Anrabess sweater dress is a pristine example of a quiet luxury vibe. It’s simple and unassuming, and yet it will draw in compliment after compliment!

2. We Also Love: The flattering tailoring of this Lyaner dress easily helps it stand out against other shirt dresses. We need more than one color!

3. We Can’t Forget: This pretty Renoholl dress definitely deserves a day at the lake or a picnic in the park. Make sure to take photos!

4. Hello, CEO: For something with a more professional look you could rock at a work event, check out this blazer-inspired SweatyRocks pleated dress!

5. Summer-Friendly: When the weather is sweltering, keep things short and lightweight (but still unbelievably elevated) with this sleeveless Romwe shirt dress!

6. Party Time: Going to a summer wedding? This Falechay dress will have you feeling fabulous in the photo booth. You can totally dress it down too!

7. So Silky: This satin Prettygarden mini dress will easily cement you as the most stylish person in the room — or the entire city!

Belted Rompers

8. Our Absolute Favorite: You can always skip the mini dress on a night out in favor of this sophisticated Vetinee romper. We love the keyhole in back!

9. We Also Love: Opt for the one-shoulder look with this asymmetrical Kate Kasin romper. The dual straps are adjustable, and there’s smocking back for stretch!

10. We Can’t Forget: While you might want to avoid super bold patterns for this aesthetic, the clean stripes on this tassel-accented SweatyRocks romper are just right!

11. Buttoning Up: This button-front Acelitt romper is a perfect pick for hot weather. We majorly appreciate the pockets too!

12. Crisp Cotton: This 100% cotton Cupshe romper comes in a cool white. A great pick for vacations or long days in the sun!

13. Dreamy Drape: This satin Mitilly romper is ready for a party. The unique wrap design is so flattering too, acting as a belt!

14. Tie-Shoulder Time: Stripes and tie shoulders and a belt, oh my! This Floerns romper has got it all (but isn’t loud about it)!

Belted Jumpsuits

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Sleek and streamlined, this Opissu jumpsuit will be one of the most versatile (and comfortable) pieces in your wardrobe!

16. We Also Love: Need something for a semi-formal event? This halter-neck Wdirara jumpsuit will be turning heads!

17. We Can’t Forget: Nothing says quiet luxury like a subtle golden glow. This velvet Mascomoda jumpsuit has a gleaming aura!

18. Pleats, Please: Similar to one of our dress picks, this Wdirara jumpsuit features a surplice neckline with lapels and pleated pants!

19. Smock Up: This smocked Angashion jumpsuit has a simply mood-elevating design. You’ll love how you look and feel in this piece!

20. One-Shoulder Wonder: One shoulder, one belt, two pockets. This Caracilia jumpsuit has all we need!

21. Last but Not Least: This BTFBM jumpsuit has a utility-inspired design but with a concentration on a chic appearance. Love!

