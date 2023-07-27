Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It seems hard to believe, but the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is winding down. The last day to score deep discounts is August 7, but so many top products have already flown off the virtual shelves. Don’t stress, though — there’s still plenty up for grabs at the year’s most iconic sale!

If basics are still on your shopping agenda, these denim deals are worth your time. Read on to browse our top six picks, and shop bestsellers here!

Good American Good Curve Distressed Straight Leg Jeans

A good pair of distressed jeans is always a summer wardrobe hit, and these are major thanks to Khloé Kardashian. This pair of high-waist jeans is a must-have in your closet, and the discount is too good!

Was $139 On Sale: $90 You Save 35% See it!

AG Ex-Boyfriend Ripped Jeans

AG Jeans are any fierce fashionista’s go-to denim brand. This pair of boyfriend jeans rarely goes on sale — act accordingly!

Was $235 On Sale: $157 You Save 33% See it!

NYDJ Billie Ankle Slim Bootcut Jeans

Want to show off your sandals for the summer season? These ankle bootcut jeans will have heads turning as you step out in style.

Was $109 On Sale: $73 You Save 33% See it!

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jeans

A well-fitting vintage pair of jeans is always the goal, and these ’90s-style gems from Madewell nail the aesthetic.

Was $128 On Sale: $85 You Save 34% See it!

Wit & Wisdom Jeggings

If jeans are not your style, consider jeggings. These beauties are so soft and stretchy, it will feel like you’re in your coziest pajamas — even when you’re at the office.

Was $74 On Sale: $45 You Save 39% See it!

Kut From The Kloth Kelsey Fab Ankle Flare Jeans

Fabulous in flares! These stretchy denim pants have elastic technology to suit any size — hurry, they’re selling fast!

Was $109 On Sale: $73 You Save 33% See it!

