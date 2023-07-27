Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Sale Steals

6 Divine Denim Deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By
Woman-Wearing-Stretch-Jeans-Stock-Photo
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It seems hard to believe, but the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is winding down. The last day to score deep discounts is August 7, but so many top products have already flown off the virtual shelves. Don’t stress, though — there’s still plenty up for grabs at the year’s most iconic sale!

If basics are still on your shopping agenda, these denim deals are worth your time. Read on to browse our top six picks, and shop bestsellers here!

Good American Good Curve Distressed Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom
Nordstrom

A good pair of distressed jeans is always a summer wardrobe hit, and these are major thanks to Khloé Kardashian. This pair of high-waist jeans is a must-have in your closet, and the discount is too good!

Was $139On Sale: $90You Save 35%
See it!

AG Ex-Boyfriend Ripped Jeans

Nordstrom
Nordstrom

AG Jeans are any fierce fashionista’s go-to denim brand. This pair of boyfriend jeans rarely goes on sale — act accordingly!

Was $235On Sale: $157You Save 33%
See it!

NYDJ Billie Ankle Slim Bootcut Jeans

Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Want to show off your sandals for the summer season? These ankle bootcut jeans will have heads turning as you step out in style.

Was $109On Sale: $73You Save 33%
See it!

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jeans

Nordstrom
Nordstrom

A well-fitting vintage pair of jeans is always the goal, and these ’90s-style gems from Madewell nail the aesthetic.

Was $128On Sale: $85You Save 34%
See it!

Wit & Wisdom Jeggings

Nordstrom
Nordstrom

If jeans are not your style, consider jeggings. These beauties are so soft and stretchy, it will feel like you’re in your coziest pajamas — even when you’re at the office.

Was $74On Sale: $45You Save 39%
See it!

Kut From The Kloth Kelsey Fab Ankle Flare Jeans

Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Fabulous in flares! These stretchy denim pants have elastic technology to suit any size — hurry, they’re selling fast!

Was $109On Sale: $73You Save 33%
See it!

Score more from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

sofia-richie-amazon-essie-nail-polish

Back in Stock! Shop Sofia Richie’s Go-To Neutral Nail Polish for Just $9

Read article
amazon-prettygarden-dress

This Summer Dress Has Over 9,000 Reviews and Comes in 41 Colors

Read article
comfy sandals

5 Sandals You Can Walk 5K Steps In Without Any Pain

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!