It seems hard to believe, but the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is winding down. The last day to score deep discounts is August 7, but so many top products have already flown off the virtual shelves. Don’t stress, though — there’s still plenty up for grabs at the year’s most iconic sale!
If basics are still on your shopping agenda, these denim deals are worth your time. Read on to browse our top six picks, and shop bestsellers here!
Good American Good Curve Distressed Straight Leg Jeans
A good pair of distressed jeans is always a summer wardrobe hit, and these are major thanks to Khloé Kardashian. This pair of high-waist jeans is a must-have in your closet, and the discount is too good!
AG Ex-Boyfriend Ripped Jeans
AG Jeans are any fierce fashionista’s go-to denim brand. This pair of boyfriend jeans rarely goes on sale — act accordingly!
NYDJ Billie Ankle Slim Bootcut Jeans
Want to show off your sandals for the summer season? These ankle bootcut jeans will have heads turning as you step out in style.
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jeans
A well-fitting vintage pair of jeans is always the goal, and these ’90s-style gems from Madewell nail the aesthetic.
Wit & Wisdom Jeggings
If jeans are not your style, consider jeggings. These beauties are so soft and stretchy, it will feel like you’re in your coziest pajamas — even when you’re at the office.
Kut From The Kloth Kelsey Fab Ankle Flare Jeans
Fabulous in flares! These stretchy denim pants have elastic technology to suit any size — hurry, they’re selling fast!
