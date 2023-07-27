Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even though we’re sometimes a little lazy getting ourselves to the sink, taking off our face at the end of the day always feels so good. The problem is when we thoroughly wash our skin and there’s somehow still makeup left behind. Even worse is when we start breaking out because of it!

A cleanser is an essential for every single person’s skincare routine, and Kyle Richards has the recommendation of all recommendations. She’s partnered up with True Botanicals to promote the Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm — and it’s available on Amazon Prime!

True Botanicals Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm Pros: Natural, non-toxic ingredients

Excellent at removing stubborn makeup

Gently exfoliates Cons: Pricier than drugstore picks

No great way to store scoop

Richards posted a video on her Instagram, demonstrating how she uses this balm and explaining all that she loves about it. “I had to see what all the hype was about,” she said. “The color, the texture, the smell is like heaven in a jar. I am obsessed with this.”

“It leaves your skin feeling hydrated and soft,” she continued, “unlike some products that will leave your skin feeling stripped and dried out.” As she removed her own makeup, she said, “It takes off everything, even lip stain and long-wear mascara. I have lashes on today. [It’s] even taking that off so easily and so quickly.”

“My skin is feeling so soft and hydrated and not dried out at all,” the Real Housewives star said to close out the video. “I’m sold.”

Richards praised the balm in her caption too, writing, “WORTH THE HYPE alert! This cleansing balm has been my new evening ritual and has me in my new ‘washing my face every night’ era :)” We love that for her — and for Us!

This clean, non-toxic, vegan cleansing balm is made to leave skin “pillow-soft,” using natural, biocompatible ingredients like yucca extract, mango butter and, of course, turmeric (giving it its yellow color). It also adds in lactic and azelaic acids to gently exfoliate for a smoother, brighter complexion!

Shoppers are calling this sensitive skin-friendly cleanser “probably the best clean non-comedogenic balm cleanser”on the market. It earns extra points for being sustainably made too. And that natural ginger root, mandarin and neroli scent? Divine!

$48.00 See it!

