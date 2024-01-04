Best Cleansing Balms

Finding the Best Cleansing Balm: A Buyer's Guide Cleansing balms have become an increasingly popular alternative to traditional cleansers due to their luxurious feel on the skin and their ability to lock in moisture. Unlike face washes which tend to have a lot of harsh chemical ingredients, cleansing balms are packed full of nutrient dense natural oils which are gentle on the skin and leave it feeling soft and plump. Because they also need to be massaged in slowly, the skin is stimulated and circulation improved which promotes a healthier looking complexion. Cleansing balms work wonders for all skin types, as they are less irritating — meaning you can depend on them to work even if you are suffering a breakout or from severe dryness. Compiled after combing through and testing a variety of offerings from luxury to drugstore brands and everything in between, along with investigating their key ingredients, this guide will take you through all you need to know before investing in a cleansing balm.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Cleansing Balm Consistency Depending on the key ingredients in the cleansing balm, the consistency can vary between a harder wax type product to a more liquid oil formula. Some will become more milky as they are massaged into skin, and others may lather slighter. Either way, cleansing balms almost always have a silky feeling once applied, therefore providing a more elevated experience than traditional cleansers. Brand Almost all major skincare brands have come out with a cleansing balm due to their rise in popularity recently. While this offers limitless options, if you are having trouble deciding which is for you, the list above has selected the best option for every skin concern and budget. Skin Type If you have oily skin, look out for butter-based cleansing balms — especially those with mango butter — as they provide creamy hydration without overloading your skin with more oil. Anyone with sensitive skin should opt for a fragrance-free option, and those with combination skin are generally safe to try the majority of options. Packaging Cleansing balms mostly come in pots or occasionally squeezable tubes. Pots with a spatula make for a more hygienic application, and if the pot is aluminum, it can be recycled over and over. Tubes are ideal for anyone who cleanses in the shower, as they are easy to dispense — and there is no fear of losing all your product if you drop it. Use Cleansing balms are generally used at night to remove makeup, sunscreen and any dirt or impurities picked up throughout the day. They can also be used first thing in the morning or before you want to do a face mask, as they create a clean base for the mask to work effectively.