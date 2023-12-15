If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Shampoo for Permed Hair
Perms can transform your hair, offering bouncy volume and curls, but they also call for a tailored touch regarding maintenance. This buying guide for shampoos for permed hair offers a selection of cleansers that truly understand the unique needs of chemically treated tresses. These top-tier shampoos for permed hair don’t just clean; they nurture spirals, safeguarding the vitality of your perm with every wash. They are noteworthy for their ability to cater to diverse hair concerns, from preserving curl integrity to boosting hydration without weighing down your buoyant locks. Let’s delve into why these shampoos are perfect for your permed hair.
If you’ve taken the leap and treated your hair to a gorgeous perm, you already know that a whole new level of hair care comes with those enviable waves. The right shampoo is not just a good idea—keeping those curls bouncy, healthy, and looking their best is necessary. Here’s how to navigate the sea of hair care products to find the best shampoo for your permed hair.
Sulfate-Free Formula
When hunting for the perfect shampoo for permed hair, start by saying no to sulfates. Sulfate-free formulas are your new best friends. Why, you ask? Sulfates are harsh detergents that can strip the natural oils from your hair, leading to dry, frizzy curls that no one wants. Not only do they sap moisture, but they can also potentially shorten the life of your perm by weakening the hair structure. Look for shampoos that boast sulfate-free to keep your perm intact and your locks lusciously hydrated.
Hydrating Ingredients
Hydration is the cornerstone of maintaining a healthy perm. Look for shampoos loaded with nourishing ingredients like glycerin, aloe vera, or shea butter. These ingredients infuse your hair with moisture, keeping each curl defined and smooth. Please stay away from products with alcohol high up on the ingredient list, as it can dry out your permed hair. Instead, gravitate towards natural oils like argan, coconut, or jojoba, which can help lock in the moisture and maintain the elasticity of your curls.
Protein Enrichment
Permed hair is chemically treated, and that treatment can leave it needing a bit of extra love in the strength department. Proteins like keratin and silk amino acids can penetrate the hair shaft and reinforce the structure of your locks. This can help prevent breakage and keep your hair looking fuller and more vibrant. Remember, balance is critical—too much protein can make hair stiff and brittle, so ensure the shampoo provides a good harmony between protein and moisture.
pH Balance
Keeping your scalp and hair at the right pH level (between 4.5 and 5.5) is crucial, especially after a chemical treatment like perming. PH-balanced shampoos help keep the hair cuticle closed, resulting in smoother, shinier curls that are less prone to tangling. Moreover, it ensures that your scalp remains healthy and free from irritation. A shampoo that respects the natural pH of your hair is an invaluable asset in your permed hair care routine.
Gentle Cleansing
Your permed hair deserves a gentle touch. A shampoo that cleans without stripping away natural oils or causing undue stress to your curls is what you want. Look for terms like “gentle” or “mild” on the bottle and essential ingredients that promote softness and manageability, such as chamomile or green tea extracts. Remember, the gentler the cleansing, the longer your perm will retain its defined, lively form.
Color-Safe Assurance
If your permed hair is also color-treated, you’re dealing with a double dose of chemical processing, so you must be even more conscientious about the shampoo you choose. Opt for products labeled explicitly as color-safe. These shampoos will help you avoid the premature fading of your color and are usually equally kind to your perm. They’re formulated to be extra gentle and to shield your hair from environmental aggressors that could dull your color or relax your curls.
Brand Reputation and Reviews
Last but certainly not least, take the time to research the brands and read reviews from fellow perm aficionados. Brands with a good reputation for catering to curly or chemically treated hair are usually safer. Assessments can provide real-world insights into how a shampoo performs with permed hair, giving you an inside look before you commit to a purchase.
Conclusion
Navigating the world of hair care to find the best shampoo for your permed hair can seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. Armed with this knowledge, you’re well on your way to choosing a product that will keep your curls coiled perfectly and your hair healthy. Remember, the right shampoo can make all the difference in maintaining the vitality and longevity of your perm, so choose wi, sell, and your curls will thank you for it!
Comparing the Best Shampoo for Permed Hair of 2023
Davines Shampoo for Permed Hair
Pros
- Enhances treated hair
- Boosts dry hair hydration
- Reduces frizz
Cons
- May cause scalp dryness
The Davines Shampoo for Permed Hair is a game-changer for anyone with chemically processed tresses. It's not just a cleanser; it's a rejuvenating elixir for brittle, dry hair that has been through the wringer with bleaching, perming, or relaxing.
This shampoo is like a tall drink of water for parched strands. It's packed with rich, hydrating ingredients, and you can feel the difference after a few washes. It replenishes your hair's natural softness and strength without stripping away the vitality of your perm. Your hair is left with a subtle shine and a softness you can't stop touching. These unbeatable benefits make it our top overall pick.
Redken All Soft Shampoo For Permed Hair
Pros
- Argan Oil-infused
- Salon-grade shampoo
- Hydrates dry hair
Cons
- Scent may be too strong
The Redken All Soft Shampoo for Permed Hair is a game-changer for anyone with dry or brittle hair looking to bring back that vibrant, healthy shine. This shampoo isn't just gentle; it's like a revitalizing spa treatment for your hair in every wash. It also caters to allergy-sensitive users. No more worrying about sneezes or itchy scalp post-shower. Its infusion of argan oil deeply nourishes and turns rough, unruly hair into silk without weighing it down. Your permed locks will thank you for this delightful cleanse that leaves them soft, manageable, and oh-so-shiny.
L’Oreal Paris EverCurl Shampoo For Permed Hair
Pros
- Defines curls
- Reduces frizz
- Moisturizes hair
Cons
- Packaging is flimsy
The L'Oreal Paris EverCurl Shampoo is a formula designed specifically for permed hair that adds lightweight and anti-frizz hydration. Featuring coconut oil, this shampoo delivers deep moisture while providing gentle care and 48 hours of curl definition. It's sulfate-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, dye-free — and even formulated with vegan ingredients so everyone can benefit from its nourishing goodness.
Plus, part of the Always Collection means you get tailored hair care routines tailor-made for all your hair care needs. Specifically designed with curls in mind; color-treated, dry, or damaged locks won't be an issue anymore.
OGX Shampoo For Permed Hair
Pros
- Defines curls
- Hydrates hair
- Pleasant scent
Cons
- May be too heavy
The OGX Shampoo for Permed Hair has an infusion of coconut oil, citrus oil, and honey. This elixir is a triple threat that not only defines your curls but nourishes them deeply. It's free from the harsh sulfates that can strip away moisture and don't weigh your hair down with parabens. Instead, it offers a hydrating cleanse that strengthens each curl. It's less of a routine and more of a ritual now. For anyone with permed hair looking to keep their curls looking their best, this shampoo is a reliable option.
Curl Talk Shampoo for Permed Hair
Pros
- Fits all curl types
- Sulfate & silicone-free
- Paraben & phthalate-free
Cons
- May cause dryness
The Not Your Mother's Curl Talk Shampoo For Permed Hair provides ultimate hydration. This dynamic duo is a go-to for hair care. The shampoo and conditioner are specially formulated for curly hair, which means they understand the unique needs of permed locks.
From the first wash, you'll notice a difference in how your curls spring to life. The shampoo cleanses gently, removing any buildup without stripping away essential moisture. Following up with the conditioner, it's like a drink of water for your hair. Your curls will be nourished and noticeably less frizzy. This shampoo for permed hair will not just maintain but enhance your permed hair.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What makes shampoo for permed hair different from regular shampoo?
A:Shampoo for permed hair is specially formulated with gentle ingredients that aim to maintain the hair's natural oils and the integrity of the perm. It often lacks harsh sulfates that can strip the hair and cause the perm to relax more quickly.
-
Q: How often should I wash my permed hair with this shampoo?
A:It is generally recommended to wash permed hair 2-3 times a week. Over-washing can dry out your hair and potentially lessen the lifespan of your perm.
-
Q: Can I use a conditioner after using shampoo for permed hair?
A:Yes, you should use a conditioner after shampooing. Look for conditioners that are specifically formulated for chemically treated hair to help maintain moisture and elasticity.
-
Q: What ingredients should I avoid in shampoos for permed hair?
A:Avoid shampoos containing sulfates, alcohol, and parabens, as these can be too harsh for permed hair and may cause the curls to become dry or frizzy.
-
Q: Is it safe to use shampoo for permed hair every day?
A:Daily washing is not recommended as it can strip your hair of its natural oils and moisture, which are essential for maintaining healthy curls and the longevity of your perm.
-
Q: What should I do if the shampoo for permed hair causes irritation or an allergic reaction?
A:Discontinue use immediately and rinse your scalp and hair thoroughly with water. Consult a healthcare provider or dermatologist if the irritation persists.
-
Q: Can shampoos for permed hair be used on color-treated hair?
A:Many shampoos for permed hair are also safe for color-treated hair, but it's important to read the label or consult with a professional stylist, as some ingredients may affect hair color.
-
Q: How can I tell if a shampoo for permed hair is working effectively?
A:Your permed hair should feel moisturized, your curls should be well-defined without excessive frizz, and the perm should last as expected. If your hair feels dry or the curls become limp, the shampoo may not be suitable for you.
-
Q: What should I do if my permed hair becomes dry or frizzy after shampooing?
A:Look for a shampoo with added hydrating ingredients like glycerin or natural oils, decrease the frequency of washes, and consider using a deep conditioning treatment weekly.
-
Q: Are there any special techniques for applying shampoo to permed hair?
A:Yes, when washing permed hair, it is best to gently massage the shampoo into the scalp and hair without rubbing or tangling the curls. This helps maintain the shape and integrity of the perm.
