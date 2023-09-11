If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Hair Masks for Smooth Hair
Hair masks are more than just regular conditioners, because their ingredients are much more concentrated and they deeply condition your hair, leaving your hair softer and healthier. They are very effective against frizz and are ideal for people with dry and dull hair. It is important to remember that every hair type is different, and you need to do proper research before you select any product for your hair. Hair masks consist of several different ingredients, and it is important that you know which ingredient is right for your hair.
Due to their increasing popularity, a lot of brands are manufacturing hair masks. The large number of options can definitely make it difficult to select one that will be suitable for your hair type. Check out this list of the top-rated hair masks of 2023, to help make this decision.
Finding Your Next Hair Mask: A Buyer’s Guide
Hair masks are a solution to almost all hair problems, but it is important that you select one that is well-suited to your hair type. This comprehensive buyer’s guide is designed to provide you with all the information you will need to purchase a hair mask for yourself.
Benefits of Hair Masks
Hair masks can have a lot of benefits for your hair, provided you purchase the right one and use it correctly. The different ingredients in different masks mean that each one will have specific purposes, but there are a few benefits that all hair masks provide. For this reason, they have shifted from being exclusive products used by professionals to ones that are readily available in the market at reasonable prices.
Provide nourishment
One of the most common hair problems that many people face is dry and dull hair. This can be due to many factors including environmental damage, using heat excessively, bleaching, dyeing, and using stripping shampoos. Most hair masks are infused with ingredients that are designed to condition your hair deeply, leaving them hydrated and moisturized. After a few uses, your hair will feel soft and appear visibly healthier. The extra hydration will make your hair shiny as well, without leaving behind an oily residue.
Detangle
Detangling your strands is one of the most useful benefits of hair masks. The hair is extremely brittle when it’s wet, and when you towel dry it or brush it out without removing the tangles, you will face problems like breakage and frizz. In order to prevent this, hair masks are a must. After washing your hair with shampoo, wring out the excess water and apply a hair mask, detangling your hair using your fingers or brush. This is especially useful for those living in humid environments. Using hair masks can not only prevent excessive breakage, but they can also help reduce frizz.
Revamp your dry scalp
Hair masks are not just beneficial for your hair. They can have a lot of benefits for the scalp as well. If you suffer from a dry and itchy scalp, chances are, you have dandruff in your hair. Choosing the right ingredients can help reduce dandruff and also help improve the condition of the scalp. Dandruff flakes can be quite embarrassing, and it is important you treat the condition timely. A hair mask with nourishing ingredients like coconut oil will help lock in water and prevent scalp irritation. The antiseptic benefits of coconut oil can help get rid of dandruff and stop itching.
What Is the Correct Way of Using a Hair Mask?
In order to achieve ideal results, it is important that you are following the right procedure. Purchasing a suitable mask is just half the game. The first thing that you need to keep in mind is that you should carefully follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer. Depending on the ingredients and the texture of the mask, there may be different ways of applying it. We have provided a few general tips that you should follow to achieve the best results. Always wash your hair with a shampoo to remove any product build-up and oil. If you wash your hair less frequently, consider using a clarifying shampoo. Once you have washed the shampoo out of your hair completely, wring out the excess water. You can also towel dry your hair to make sure that it is not dripping wet. According to the length of your hair, scoop out the mask and apply it to your hair, starting at the ends. Move your way upwards and cover your hair entirely from root to tip. Once the hair is fully coated, leave the mask in for the time period provided by the manufacturer. You can also leave it in for longer, but make sure that you detangle it completely with the mask on. Instead of leaving it down, tie your hair up with a clip or wrap it around in a microfibre towel. Wash it out completely using lukewarm water. Avoid using extremely hot water as it can be stripping.
Reviewing the Best Hair Masks of 2023
Orca Beauty Hair Mask
Pros
- Free from harmful chemicals like sulfates
- Ideal for all hair types
- Clear instructions are provided on the box
Cons
- Will not show results immediately
K18 Hair Mask
Pros
- Restores moisture to dry and overprocessed hair
- Maintains healthy, shiny hair
- Helps repair broken bonds in the hair shaft
Cons
- Little expensive
Arvazallia Hair Mask
Pros
- Provides instant results
- Ideal for curly-haired individuals as well
- Can recover over-processed hair
Cons
- Fragrance may be strong for some people
OGX Hair Mask
Pros
- Unique and natural ingredients for best results
- Citrusy and woody fragrance
- Tames frizz and adds shine
Cons
- Not ideal for all hair types
Marc Anthony Hair Mask
Pros
- Anti-breakage and prevents split ends
- Natural ingredients for extra softness and strength
- Cost-effective pack of six available
Cons
- May cause faster grease build-up
Briogeo Hair Mask
Pros
- Ideal for chemically-treated hair
- Clinically proven to reduce breakage
- Vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free
Cons
- Strong scent may be disliked by some
People Also Ask
-
Q: How often should I use a hair mask?
A:It all depends on the ingredients of the mask, so make sure you read through them before purchasing. Some masks are okay to use every other day, but some should only be used once a week because they can make your hair greasy and dull. Always follow the recommendation of the manufacturer.
-
Q: Can I use a hair mask instead of a conditioner?
A:Yes, a hair mask can definitely be used instead of a conditioner, because you are supposed to use it after shampooing your hair. We do not recommend throwing away your conditioner though. You can alternate between the two to achieve even better results.
-
Q: Is it okay to mix two different hair masks?
A:Mixing two hair masks may not be a good idea because some ingredients are not compatible with each other. If you mix two different masks without doing your research about the ingredients, you may end up damaging your hair even more.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.