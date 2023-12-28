Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

The Best Acne Face Washes for Dry, Oily, Combination and Mature Skin

An acne face wash can make or break your skincare routine; it’s either the best thing that happened to your skin or the reason for most of your ailments. Why do the results swing so wildly from great to terrible? It always comes down to the ingredient list, and unfortunately, many brands still use harsh foaming agents, dyes and synthetic fragrances. All of these add-ins can create dried, flaky skin, irritation and inflammation — the perfect storm for a breakout.

But looking through every single ingredient list is a hassle and frankly, no one has the time! To simplify your skincare journey, we’ve created a comprehensive list of the best acne face washes on the market. We based our recommendations on product performance, buyer reviews, ingredient lists, prices, customer service, ease of purchase and the input of dermatologists. There is something for every skin condition, from oily skin to mature skin to rosacea, so that everyone can find their perfect match.

The 18 Best Acne Face Washes for All Skin Types