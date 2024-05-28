The Best Massage Chairs for Spa-Like Therapy at Home
Searching for the best massage chair to alleviate aches and chronic pain? Only certain products on the market are worth the investment. While all massage chairs promise to make you forget about your masseuse with an intense total-body experience, not all of them can do so. Many chairs have rollers or massage nodes with limited ranges of motion while others have bells and whistles that don’t withstand the test of time. Fortunately, there are some products that not only last years, but also provide a deep-tissue, relaxing massage. But how do you know which chairs are worth the buy?
To get you started, here are a few key features you’ll want your chair to have: rollers that move in two or more dimensions, an S, L or SL track (so the rollers can move from the neck down to the glutes) and a heating element in the lumbar area, or low back. A zero-gravity recline is also very helpful, as it can relieve pain and pressure. Learn all about these terms and features and which products made it into the Us Weekly list of the best massage chairs below.
Finding the Best Massage Chairs
If you want to buy a massage chair, here are a few terms that are important to understand: S track, L track, SL track and zero gravity. S, L and SL tracks describe the metal structures inside massage chairs that help the rollers move up and down the spine. Think of the track as a mini roller coaster, and the rollers as separate cars.
An S track follows the natural curvature of a spine and extends from the top of the neck to the base of the spine. An L track has a slightly less-wavy design, and it extends from the top of the neck down to the glutes. Lastly, an SL track has an S-shaped track through the top and low back and an L-shaped track from the glutes to the hamstrings. (Read more about the different track styles, and their pros and cons, below.)
Finally, zero gravity is a chair structure that takes pressure off the spine. It’s a reclined position where the hips are lowest, the head and knees are about the same height and the calves and feet are elevated above the heart. This type of recline may make it easier for you to recover from soreness or certain injuries, in part because it aids in better circulation.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Massage Chairs
Before buying a massage chair, make sure you consider your budget and your ideal massage settings, adjustability features, dimensions and warranty.
Budget
It’s no secret that a massage chair is a big investment. However, you don’t necessarily have to buy a top-of-the-line model! Plenty of chairs under $5,000 provide a high-quality, deep-tissue massage. For this reason, you won’t find massage chairs over $6,000 in this guide. The prices of the below recommendations range between $500 and $6,000.
Massage Settings
In selecting your ideal chair, the massage settings to keep in mind include: intensity, number of automatic modes, massage techniques, customization options and areas of massage. A chair that has at least three intensity settings, three automatic modes and three massage techniques is a good place to start. At a minimum, the areas of massage should also extend from the base of the neck to the low back. Massage tracks that move below the glutes and down to the hamstrings are definitely worth the additional cost.
Adjustability
It’s important for a massage chair to have a certain level of adjustability. While this guide includes a few recommendations that don’t have a recline feature, most of the recommended products can move horizontally into a zero gravity position. A few products also extend into a full recline, which is helpful if you need to stretch out your legs or extend your spine. In addition, one recommended product has a swivel feature.
Dimensions
Before buying a massage chair, make sure you have enough space for it in your home. You may need to get out the measuring tape to ensure everything fits! Knowing the size of your door frames is crucial as well, since certain chairs won’t fit through narrow frames.
Warranty
Since massage chairs are an investment, it’s very important to buy a product with a good warranty. A one-year warranty on parts and labor is a good place to start, though longer warranties are even better. Note that some longer warranties don’t include coverage on labor after the first year.
What Are the Different Types of Massage Chairs?
S-Track System
An S-track system is a massage track with an S shape. In traditional massage chairs, the S track extends from the top of the neck to the base of the spine so that the rollers can travel between these points and provide a comprehensive massage. The primary benefit of this design? You should experience the right amount of pressure at every spot along the track, since it follows the natural curvature of your spine.
However, traditional S track systems don’t extend below the glutes, so the rollers can’t massage your glutes or hamstrings. Note that S track systems can rollers that move in two or three dimensions.
L-Track System
An L-track system has a slight curve, but it doesn’t follow the natural curvature of your spine as closely as an S track. This type of track extends from the top of the neck to just below the glutes, so the rollers can move further down than they would on an S track. L-track systems can accommodate rollers that move in two or more dimensions.
SL-Track System
An S-track system is the best of both worlds; it has an S track between the neck and torso that follows the natural curvature of your spine and an L track that extends below the glutes (and sometimes, all the way to your hamstrings). SL-track systems can accommodate rollers that move in two or more dimensions. Note that massage chairs with these combined tracks are typically more expensive than chairs with either an S or L-track system.
Best Overall: Osaki OS-Massage Chair
Pros
- L-track system moves from head to lower thighs
- Extendable footrest
- Airbags offer total-body pressure massage
Cons
- Heat only in lumbar area
- Not ideal for petite users
- Weight limit is low
What features placed the Osaki OS-Massage Chair at the top of this list? It reclines not just to a zero gravity position, but also to a complete 180 degrees. Plus, the 18-airbag and L-track massage system means you get a deep-tissue and pressure massage from head to toe. The extendable footrest helps accommodate taller users as well. Overall, it’s excellent quality for the price.
What you might not like: As with many massage chairs, this chair only has heat in the lumbar (low back) area. It also isn’t ideal for petite users, who may find that the upper back massage is too high. Note that the weight limit is low compared to that of other products (260 pounds).
Key Features:
Material: Faux leather
Dimensions: 30.5" W x 57.1" L x 44.1" H (upright), 30.5" L x 78.0" W x 33.9" H (reclined)
Weight Capacity: 260 lbs
Adjustability Features: Full recline, zero gravity
Massage Type: L-track that reaches lower thighs, total body, 5 massage modes
Heating: Lumbar area
Special Features: Headrest bluetooth speaker, 18 airbags for full-body compression, extendable footrest
Warranty: Free 1 Year (Parts/Labor) and 2&3 Year (Parts Only)
Best Budget: Real Relax 2024 Massage Chair, Zero Gravity Mode
Pros
- Free shipping
- Easy to set up
- Ideal for users between 5’1” and 5’9”
Cons
- Four-way rollers stop at lower back
- Not ideal for users over 5’10”
- Low weight limit of 220 lbs
If you’re looking for a massage chair under $1,000 that still offers a great total-body massage, consider the Real Relax 2024 Massage Chair. The S-track system can replicate three massage techniques at three different intensity levels, and the airbags around the arms and legs offer soothing compression. The chair also has foot massagers and a retractable footrest, and the smaller dimensions mean it’s a great pick for people under 5’9”.
However, the four-way rollers stop at the low back and don’t extend to the hamstrings. This chair may also be too small for users over 5’10”, and it has a low weight limit at 220 pounds.
Key Features:
Material: Faux leather
Dimensions: 28.7" W x 57" D x 34.5" H
Weight Capacity: 220 lbs
Adjustability Features: Recline, zero gravity
Massage Type: S-track system, four-way rollers, 3 massage techniques, 3 intensities
Heating: Lumbar area
Special Features: 12 airbags for full-body compression, LED screen that tells you which massage areas are active, extendable footrest
Warranty: 1 year
Best Splurge: Osaki Os-Pro Admiral AS Massage Chair
Pros
- 6 massage techniques
- Full-body compression
- Automatic extendable footrest
Cons
- Airbag pressure may be too strong
- Shipping may be long
- Controls are not intuitive
For the ultimate massage, the Osaki Os-Pro Admiral is the way to go. This chair boasts an impressive 15 auto programs, six massage techniques and full-body compression thanks to a system of 24 airbags. Plus, the SL track extends down to the gluteal muscles and hamstrings. With surround bluetooth speakers and an automatic extendable footrest, this chair has everything you might need, and then some.
What could be improved: The pressure of the airbags on the arms and legs can get quite intense, especially if you have large arms or calves. Some customers also reported that shipping times took longer than promised, and the controls are not intuitive.
Key Features:
Material: Faux leather
Dimensions: 30.7" W x 64.2" L x 50" H (upright), 30.7" W x 74.8” L x 40.6" H (reclined)
Weight Capacity: 270 lbs
Adjustability Features: Full recline, zero gravity
Massage Type: SL track system, 15 auto massage modes, 5 manual massage modes
Heating: Lumbar area
Special Features: automatic extendable footrest, surround bluetooth speakers, USB connector
Warranty: 1 Year (Parts/Labor) and 2&3 Year (Parts Only)
Best for Back Pain: Ergotec Zero Gravity Massage Chair with Lumbar Heat
Pros
- FDA registered medical device
- Massage mechanism travels in 2 dimensions
- L-track rollers travel down to glutes
Cons
- L-track rollers may not reach to your hamstrings
- Some customers received malfunctioning chairs
- A few customers had delivery issues
What makes the Ergotec Zero Gravity Massage Chair so helpful for back pain? The massage mechanism travels in two dimensions and can mimic six different techniques, so you can achieve a spa-like experience at home. It also has full body-scanning technology, which assesses tight or stiff areas and adjusts the massage strength accordingly. Combined with the low back heating pads and zero gravity positioning, this chair can help alleviate chronic pain.
Depending on your height, however, the L-track rollers may not reach all the way to your hamstrings. A few customers also experienced malfunctions in the first few uses, and some buyers had delivery issues.
Key Features:
Material: Faux leather
Dimensions: 29.1” W x 55.5” L x 41.7" H (upright)
Weight Capacity: 320 lbs
Adjustability Features: Full recline, zero gravity
Massage Type: 2D L-track system, 5 automatic massage modes, mimics 6 massage techniques
Heating: Lumbar area
Special Features: 26 airbags, adjustable back and footrest, wireless speakers, body scanning technology
Warranty: 1 year parts and labor
Best Deep-Tissue Massage: Human Touch Wholebody Massage Chair, 7.1 Living Room Recliner
Pros
- Compact
- Rollers move in 3 dimensions
- Neck and calf massagers
Cons
- Can get too intense
- No foot massager
The Human Touch Wholebody Massage Chair is unassuming, but its massage capabilities pack a punch. You can choose between five automatic massage modes or create your own custom experience with the remote. The best part? The 3D orbital system allows the massage rollers to move in three dimensions, and the neck and calf massagers create a total-body experience.
Be warned: The massage settings can get too intense too quickly. It would also be nice to have a foot massager, though buyers note you can rest your feet on the calf area to massage your feet as well.
Key Features:
Material: Polyurethane
Dimensions: 44" L x 28" W x 40" H (upright), 66" L x 28" W x 29" H (reclined)
Weight Capacity: 285 lbs
Adjustability Features: Full recline, zero gravity
Massage Type: FlexGlide 3D orbital system, 5 auto massage modes
Heating: back, lumbar area
Special Features: Warm air technology, 55-degree swivel, upward-wave calf massage
Warranty: 3 year limited
Best for Tall People: Osaki Theramedic Flex Massage Chair
Pros
- Extendable footrest
- Tall back
- Theramedic flex track allows rollers to change angles during massage
Cons
- May be hard to fit through a door frame
- Airbag pressure can get intense
Can’t find a chair that fits your tall frame? If so, consider the Osaki Theramedic Flex Massage Chair. It’s best suited for people 5’9” and above, and it has an extendable footrest. As for the massage, this chair has a “Theramedic Flex” track which allows the rollers to change angles as they move up, down and side to side. In addition, the chair not only has two zero gravity positions but can also extend into a full recline.
What could be improved: This chair is big, so it may be difficult to get the box into your house depending on the size of your doorframe. The pressure from the airbag system can also get intense depending on the size of your arms and calves.
Key Features:
Material: Faux leather
Dimensions: 62" D x 29" W x 46" H
Weight Capacity: 350 lbs
Adjustability Features: Full recline, 2 zero gravity positions
Massage Type: SL track system, 12 auto massage modes, mimics 5 massage techniques
Heating: Lumbar area, knees
Special Features: Smart body scan, foot rollers, full-body airbags, bluetooth speakers
Warranty: 1 Year (Parts/Labor) and 2&3 Year (Parts Only)
Best for Petite People: Synca CirC Plus Massage Chair, MR360
Pros
- Movement detection sensor for safety (stops reclining)
- Massage track moves from neck to lower thighs
- Easy to move from room to room
Cons
- No airbag system
- Cannot fully extend into a stretched-out recline
If you are 5’5” or under, finding a massage chair that fits your petite frame is a challenge. Fortunately, the Synca CirC Plus Massage Chair is a compact recliner that caters to smaller people. It provides a deep-tissue robotic massage that reaches all the way to the lower thighs, thanks to an SL track system. Plus, it can mimic five massage techniques, and heat therapy is available in the back and calves. With a movement detection sensor that prevents the chair from reclining if a pet or child is present and floor rollers that make it easy to move, this chair is a well-designed, thoughtful product.
On the other hand, this chair does not have an airbag system for pressure therapy. Though it can move into a zero gravity position, it cannot fully extend the legs into a horizontal recline.
Key Features:
Material: Faux leather
Reclined Dimensions: 42.1” L x W23.6” W x H36.2” H (upright), 53.1” L x W23.6” W x H30.7” H (reclined)
Weight Capacity: 264 lbs
Adjustability Features: Recline, Zero gravity
Massage Type: SL track system that reaches lower thighs, 4 massage rollers, Mimics 5 massage techniques
Heating: Back, calves
Special Features: Tilt-and-roll makes it easy to move the chair, movement detection sensor
Warranty: 3 year, parts and labor
Best Affordable Chair for Petite People: Synca CirC Compact Massage Chair
Pros
- Free curbside delivery
- Easy to move around room
Cons
- No recline
- Low weight capacity (250 lbs)
- No leg heating pads
If you are interested in the Synca CirC Plus Massage Chair but it’s outside your budget, check out the brand’s Compact Massage Chair instead. It offers many of the same benefits, including an SL track that massages from the upper back to low hamstrings, five automatic massage programs and lumbar heat. At 70 pounds, this chair is also easy to move around the room if necessary.
The downsides: This chair is slim and the weight capacity is low at 250 pounds. It also doesn’t have leg heating pads or a recline option.
Key Features:
Material: Faux leather
Dimensions: 21.6” W x 39” D x 37” H
Weight Capacity: 250 lbs
Adjustability Features: No recline
Massage Type: L-track system that reaches lower thighs, 5 auto massage modes
Heating: Lumbar area
Special Features: Ambient headrest lighting, swivel, leg compression massage
Warranty: 1 year in-home service, 1 year parts
Best Reclining Capabilities: iRest Massage Chair, Full Body Zero Gravity Recliner
Pros
- Full recline and “yoga stretching” position available
- Easy to assemble (partially pre-assembled)
- 3D roller system
Cons
- Not great for petite persons
- Too narrow for a 330 lb weight limit
- Automatic massage modes shut off after 20 minutes
Many massage chairs only allow you to tilt into a zero gravity position, but the iRest Full Body Zero Gravity Massage Chair does more. In addition to positioning you in zero-gravity mode, it can also extend into a full recline or gently arch your back in a “yoga stretching” position. Other great features include a three-dimensional roller system that massages all the way to your hamstrings, 12 auto modes, body scan technology and lumbar heating. Plus, the chair comes with a generous three-year warranty.
What you might not like: While the weight capacity is 330 pounds, one customer at 260 pounds noted that the seat is too narrow to accommodate that weight limit. In addition, the automatic massage modes shut off after about 20 minutes, and the lights on the sides of the chair cannot be turned off. It can also be difficult to get the chair through door frames.
Key Features:
Material: Faux leather
Dimensions: 62.2" D x 30.31" W x 43.7" H
Weight Capacity: 330 lbs
Adjustability Features: Recline, zero gravity
Massage Type: 3D smart roller and SL track system, 12 auto massage modes
Heating: Lumbar area
Special Features: Body scan technology, bluetooth speakers
Warranty: 3 year
Best on Amazon: iRest SL Track Massage Chair Recliner, A303
Pros
- Multiple zero gravity positions
- SL track massage rollers extend to hamstrings
- Airbag massage therapy for arms and legs
Cons
- Fewer automatic massage modes than iRest Full Body Zero Gravity Chair
- Fewer reclining positions
- Hard to get chair through door frames
The iRest A303 Massage Chair is a great alternative to the iRest Full Body Zero Gravity Chair if you’re looking for something a little less expensive. This Amazon favorite has many of the same features, including a full recline, multiple zero gravity positions, an SL track system that extends to the hamstrings and airbags for pressurized arm and leg therapy.
Key differences between this chair and the Full Body Zero Gravity Chair: This product has eight automatic massage settings (instead of 12), and it does not extend into a “yoga stretch” position. The size also makes it difficult to get this chair through door frames.
Key Features:
Material: Faux leather
Dimensions: 66.92" D x 29.92" W x 33.07" H
Weight Capacity: 260 lbs
Adjustability Features: Full recline, 3 zero gravity positions
Massage Type: SL track system, full body airbag massage, 8 auto massage modes
Heating: Lumbar area
Special Features: Adjustable width, foot massage, extended calf rest, body scan technology, bluetooth speaker
Warranty: 3 year
Best Portable: Homedics Back Massager with Heat, Shiatsu Elite II
Pros
- Budget friendly
- No weight capacity
- 3 deep-tissue massage techniques
Cons
- Neck and upper back massages could be stronger
- Hassle to transport in luggage
- Quality issues when buying from Amazon
You don’t have to purchase a huge chair and make a huge investment to get an incredible massage at home! For a budget-friendly, robotic massage, try the Homedics Back Massager Cushion. It includes three massage zones and mimics three different massage techniques. Heating is available along the whole back, and the cushion fits most chairs. Overall, this affordable product provides an excellent deep-tissue massage for the price.
However, the neck and upper back massage devices could be stronger. It can also be a bit of a hassle to transport in luggage, though it’s easy to fit into the trunk of a car. A few customers have experienced quality issues when purchasing this product off of Amazon.
Key Features:
Material: Leather, mesh, foam padding
Dimensions: N/A, fits most chairs
Weight Capacity: N/A
Adjustability Features: Adjust width and height
Massage Type: 3 massage styles, 3 zones (upper back and shoulders, low back or whole back)
Heating: Whole back
Special Features: Preprogrammed controller, reverse massage direction
Warranty: 1 year, limited
Best for Lumbar (Low Back) Pain: Sharper Image Revival Massage Chair
Pros
- Massage nodes travel down to hamstrings
- Gentle automatic programs for low back pain
- Airbag compression massage for arms and legs
Cons
- Doesn’t extend into a stretched-out recline
- Hard to maneuver through door frame
- Heavy
For low back pain, the Sharper Image Revival Massage Chair is an excellent pick. It has an L-shaped track that allows the massage nodes to travel down to the hamstrings, and the nodes can replicate six different techniques. The eight automatic programs include “ease” and “bedtime,” which are gentle on a tender low back. The lumbar heating also extends across the whole width of the chair.
The downsides: This chair doesn’t extend into a full, stretched-out recline, though it does have comfortable zero-gravity positioning. It can also be difficult to maneuver through a door frame given its size and weight (240 pounds).
Key Features:
Material: Faux leather
Dimensions: 32" L x 59" W x 48" H (upright), 58" L x 32” W x 33.5” H
Weight Capacity: 305 lbs
Adjustability Features: Recline, zero gravity
Massage Type: L-shaped track, 4 massaging nodes, 8 automatic modes, mimics 5 massage styles, airbag compression massage
Heating: Lumbar area
Special Features: Foot rollers, smart body scan technology, foot rollers
Warranty: 3 year
Most Durable: Inner Balance Jin 2.0 Massage Chair, Deluxe Heated SL Track Zero Gravity
Pros
- Free delivery and assembly through Johnson Fitness & Wellness website
- Sl track massages from neck to hamstrings
- Deep tissue massages on calves and feet
Cons
- Not ideal for petite people
- Hard to find replacement parts
- Difficult to maneuver through door frames
The Inner Balance Jin 2.0 Massage Chair may be pricey, but it has impressive longevity. Customers note that it withstands heavy use and provides an excellent massage, thanks to an SL track with quad rollers that move from the neck to the hamstrings. The calf and foot massagers work into deep tissue, and the extendable leg rest helps accommodate taller people.
However, buyers note that it can be difficult to find replacement parts once the warranty expires. The size and weight of this chair (246 pounds) also make it difficult to maneuver through a door frame.
Key Features:
Material: Faux leather
Dimensions: 60.25" L x 29.5" W x 44" H
Weight Capacity: 300 lbs
Adjustability Features: Recline, zero gravity
Massage Type: SL shaped track, quad rollers, adjust massage width depending on your size, 6 automatic programs
Heating: Lumbar area
Special Features: Smart body scan technology, calf and foot massage, extendable leg rest, bluetooth speakers near head
Warranty: 1 year in-home service, 2 year parts, 5 year structural framework
People Also Ask
-
Q: What’s the best massage chair?
A:The Osaki OS-Massage Chair is a great overall pick, as it provides a deep-tissue head-to-toe massage for under $5,000.
-
Q: Who should not use a massage chair?
A:You should not use a massage chair if you have a recent fracture, sprain, herniated disc, a parasympathetic nervous system condition, an open wound or sunburn. You may also want to be cautious of using one if you are pregnant, have a pacemaker or have brain damage. Be sure to speak with your doctor before using a massage chair, especially if you plan to use it regularly.
-
Q: How much do massage chairs cost?
A:Massage chairs can cost anywhere between $500 and $30,000. The recommendations in this guide range between $500 and $6,000.
