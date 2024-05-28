The Best Massage Chairs for Spa-Like Therapy at Home

Finding the Best Massage Chairs If you want to buy a massage chair, here are a few terms that are important to understand: S track, L track, SL track and zero gravity. S, L and SL tracks describe the metal structures inside massage chairs that help the rollers move up and down the spine. Think of the track as a mini roller coaster, and the rollers as separate cars. An S track follows the natural curvature of a spine and extends from the top of the neck to the base of the spine. An L track has a slightly less-wavy design, and it extends from the top of the neck down to the glutes. Lastly, an SL track has an S-shaped track through the top and low back and an L-shaped track from the glutes to the hamstrings. (Read more about the different track styles, and their pros and cons, below.) Finally, zero gravity is a chair structure that takes pressure off the spine. It’s a reclined position where the hips are lowest, the head and knees are about the same height and the calves and feet are elevated above the heart. This type of recline may make it easier for you to recover from soreness or certain injuries, in part because it aids in better circulation.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Massage Chairs Before buying a massage chair, make sure you consider your budget and your ideal massage settings, adjustability features, dimensions and warranty. Budget It’s no secret that a massage chair is a big investment. However, you don’t necessarily have to buy a top-of-the-line model! Plenty of chairs under $5,000 provide a high-quality, deep-tissue massage. For this reason, you won’t find massage chairs over $6,000 in this guide. The prices of the below recommendations range between $500 and $6,000. Massage Settings In selecting your ideal chair, the massage settings to keep in mind include: intensity, number of automatic modes, massage techniques, customization options and areas of massage. A chair that has at least three intensity settings, three automatic modes and three massage techniques is a good place to start. At a minimum, the areas of massage should also extend from the base of the neck to the low back. Massage tracks that move below the glutes and down to the hamstrings are definitely worth the additional cost. Adjustability It’s important for a massage chair to have a certain level of adjustability. While this guide includes a few recommendations that don’t have a recline feature, most of the recommended products can move horizontally into a zero gravity position. A few products also extend into a full recline, which is helpful if you need to stretch out your legs or extend your spine. In addition, one recommended product has a swivel feature. Dimensions Before buying a massage chair, make sure you have enough space for it in your home. You may need to get out the measuring tape to ensure everything fits! Knowing the size of your door frames is crucial as well, since certain chairs won’t fit through narrow frames. Warranty Since massage chairs are an investment, it’s very important to buy a product with a good warranty. A one-year warranty on parts and labor is a good place to start, though longer warranties are even better. Note that some longer warranties don’t include coverage on labor after the first year.