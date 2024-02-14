Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Gal Gadot is a real-life superhero. The Wonder Woman star not only served in the military, but she also performs many of her own stunts onscreen. But all of that intense physical activity and prep requires a proper post-workout plan. The Heart of Stone actress emphasized the importance of recovery during her fitness regimen. “I see a lot of physiotherapists — of course, we foam roll — but I need someone to go in and dig deep into the muscles,” Gadot told InStyle. “I also use a Theragun after working out, and drink a lot of water to release all the toxins — I find that super important. And, of course, sleep.”

Improve your own exercise agenda with Gadot’s beloved Theragun from Amazon!

The Theragun is a compact deep tissue device that is perfect for trips to the gym and travel. This mini massage gun relieves muscle aches, soothes tightness and improves post-workout recovery. Now 20% smaller and 30% lighter, this portable percussion massager features ergonomic grip and three foam attachments for a personalized treatment. You can use the thumb for lower back pain and trigger points and the standard ball and dampener on muscle groups all over your body.

Don’t wait to book that spa appointment! With this handheld Theragun, you can get on-the-go muscle relief anytime, anywhere. There are three muscle massager speeds, as well as advanced sound insulation for a quiet therapeutic experience. You can also connect your Theragun to the Therabody app via Bluetooth for targeted wellness routines.

“This Theragun is amazing,” one shopper gushed. “This is heaven sent from God to help and eliminate any pain pills. Worth every penny as super high quality!” Another reviewer raved, “It’s like having a professional masseuse in your pocket. The Theragun Mini Massage Gun has been a lifesaver. If you work out, or even if you just have those everyday aches and pains, you NEED this in your life. Trust me, your muscles will thank you! So glad I got mine. No more post-workout agony for this gal!”

Take a page out of Gal Gadot’s professional playbook and try this Theragun for post-workout recovery and pain relief!

See it! Get the Theragun Mini Handheld Percussion Massage Gun for just $169 (originally $199) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

