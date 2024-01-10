Your account
These Are the Actual Amazon Products Helping Me Hit My 2024 Fitness Goals

By
Amazon

I have a secret. I started my 2024 New Year’s resolution in 2023. I joined a gym in early December to get ahead. It felt like cheating — and there were certainly plenty of cheat days — but what I loved most about it was that by the time January rolled around, I knew what worked and didn’t work for me.

Working out is about more than just expensive gym equipment or moisture-wicking activewear. It’s all of the little things that end up having the biggest effect on your motivation. Finally buying myself a proper gym bag, shower shoes and other “little” things made a big difference. Below, I’ve linked everything from Amazon that has helped me keep up with my morning gym routine (as a non-morning person)!

Long Vacation Travel Duffel Bag

editors-picks-fitness-products-amazon-gym-duffel-bag
Amazon

One of my go-to workouts is swimming laps, so the large waterproof pocket on the side of this chic duffel comes in major handy. It’s big enough to fit both my pool and shower towel too. The separate shoe compartment is also a huge win!

$27.00
See it!

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

editors-picks-fitness-products-amazon-owala-water-bottle
Amazon

The water bottle wars are real, but when it comes to the gym, there’s no better choice than Owala. It keeps drinks ice cold, it’s super cute and the integrated straw is my absolute everything!

Starting at $23.00
See it!

Bronax Pillow Slippers

editors-picks-fitness-products-amazon-bronax-pool-slides
Amazon

Finally adding these waterproof slides to my cart was the best move I could make. They’re cushy and bouncy and they’re perfect for poolside and the shower. And yes, they fit into the duffel bag’s shoe compartment!

$24.00
See it!

Teleties Spiral Hair Coils, 3-Pack

editors-picks-fitness-products-amazon-teleties-hair-ties
Amazon

I have a lot of hair — and it loves to crease, much to my chagrin. That’s why I rely on these crease-free, waterproof, strong-grip hair ties. They’re excellent for preventing headaches too!

$13.00
See it!

Aquis Hair Wrap

editors-picks-fitness-products-amazon-aquis-hair-wrap
Amazon

While we’re on the topic of hair, let me put you onto this microfiber hair wrap. When I’m rushing to finish up at the gym so I can start work on time, this is an essential. It keeps my hair out of the way and quickly wicks away excess moisture so I can hop into the car without my locks dripping!

$25.00
See it!

Wet Brush Detangling Brush

editors-picks-fitness-products-amazon-mini-wet-brush
Amazon

Okay, hair is important, so one more thing! I slip this mini brush into my bag to use after the shower — or even in the shower with my travel conditioner. It’s designed to work on wet or dry hair!

$5.00
See it!

Kodiak Cakes Snacks and Breakfasts

editors-picks-fitness-products-amazon-kodiak
Amazon

It’s super important to eat a little something before working out, but I can’t stomach anything too heavy at 7 a.m. I’ve come to rely on multiple high-protein products on from Kodiak, from the Power Waffles (grab the mix online) to the granola bars!

See it!

Vionic Endure Sneaker

editors-picks-fitness-products-amazon-vionic-endure-sneakers
Amazon

For the ultimate in arch support, you need to go Vionic. I wear these sneakers to the gym when I’m walking the track, shooting hoops (and missing) and playing badminton. I also recently grabbed these Champion sneakers so I’d have a second pair!

Starting at $39.00
See it!

Fitbit Versa 4

editors-picks-fitness-products-amazon-fitbit-versa-4
Amazon

I recently proclaimed my love for this Fitbit smartwatch on the internet, so you can check out all of the details here. The sale is still on, so now is your chance to save $50!

Was $200You Save 25%
On Sale: $150
See it!

EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen

editors-picks-fitness-products-amazon-eltamd-tinted-sunscreen
Amazon

Need something quick and easy that encompasses multiple skincare steps after your workout? Don’t want to go bare-faced at the gym? This tinted mineral sunscreen is fabulous. It’s great for acne-prone skin like mine, and it easily adjusts to a variety of skin tones. It’s on the pricier side, but it’s well worth it — especially when you can skip foundation!

$45.00
See it!

Looking to add more to your cart? Take a look at all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more awesome finds!

