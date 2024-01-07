Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In 2024, treating your body like the temple it is should be at the top of your resolution list! If you are a longtime sufferer of bloating or have digestive issues, finding a supplement that’ll help you with your ailments would probably do you some good! The Nue Co. makes many health aides that help its customers deal with their bodies in a positive way. Furthermore, we found the brand’s Debloat+ supplements, and they pack a ton of power in a small capsule — and they’re just $45! But let the record show you should consult with a licensed medical specialist before adding supplements to your daily routine!

The Nue Co. Debloat+ Supplements could be your answer to having a comfortable digestive system this new year! These supplements use 17 digestive enzymes and anti-inflammatory ingredients to combat digestive issues. Also, they help to break down food, reduce gas and improve gut health. Besides the enzymes, some of the other key ingredients include licorice root extract, organic cinnamon powder, organic ginger root and organic turmeric powder.

Get the Nue Co. Debloat+ Supplements for $45 at The Nue Co! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

Finally, you can buy these anti-bloat supplements as a one-time purchase, or you can subscribe and have them delivered to your doorstep on a month-to-month, three-month or six-months period.

Nue Co. has thousands of fans globally, but one Nue Co. reviewer said, “I have had gut issues for a few years now. They became worse after a round of strong antibiotics. These have contributed to my recovery, along with the Prebiotic/ Probiotic formula. My stomach is flatter, and I don’t feel like a balloon. My integrative medicine doctor suggested I look for something with licorice root extract as a more natural ingredient for relief. She approved of these!”

Another satisfied Nue Co. customer noted, “As a long-term sufferer of IBS, I have researched and tried many products to relieve pain and bloating to no avail. I am, however, very impressed with DeBloat+, which I have been taking for one month. The effects were noticeable after a couple of days. Instant reduction in bloating and trapped wind coupled with an improvement in bowel movements. I would highly recommend this product to fellow sufferers.”

One Happy Nue Co. reviewer added, “I have tried numerous supplements for bloating, and this is the best yet. With being premenopausal and one of my big issues being bloating, these are magnificent. They have definitely reduced my bloating by 90%. That’s huge. I highly recommend these, especially to women going through any menopausal symptoms.”

So, if you’re looking for an easy way to get your body in tip-top shape in 2024, these supplements may be your holy grail!

