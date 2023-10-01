Best Supplements for Hair Growth in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s normal to lose around 50 to 100 hairs per day. However, if you feel like you’re losing more than this or that there seems to be a lot of hair on the brush, you could be suffering from thinning hair.

Thankfully, in most cases, thinning hair happens gradually, which means you have time to do something about it before your hair becomes more sparse.

This is where hair growth supplements come in. They can help by slowing the rate of hair loss or by stimulating new growth in thinning areas.

To help you find the best supplement for your needs, we’ve reviewed the top hair growth supplements in 2023. Our detailed buying guide covers all aspects to help you successfully find the right option for you.

Finding the Optimal Supplements for Hair Growth: A Buyer’s Guide

While factors such as genetics, hormones, age, and lifestyle can affect hair loss, the best supplements for hair growth could provide the nutrients you need to prevent further loss and promote healthy hair.

Keep reading to learn more about how supplements can support healthy hair and our top picks of the best hair growth supplements for a feel-good 2023.

What to Consider When Buying Hair Growth Supplements

When shopping for supplements for hair growth, here are a few things worth considering.

Form

We’ve primarily recommended hair growth capsule supplements as they are convenient, provide exact quantities of ingredients, and can be taken on the go. However, if you struggle with swallowing capsules, hair growth supplements are available in other forms, including powders, gummies, and topical treatments.

Flavor

If you choose a capsule of pill hair supplement, you don’t need to worry about flavor. However, hair growth gummies and drinks are available in a wide variety of flavors, so why not look for a hair growth supplement that suits your taste? Reduce your risk of an adverse or allergic reaction by sticking to supplements that use natural flavors and colors.

Price

Hair growth supplements vary in terms of price. While the most expensive supplement doesn’t necessarily mean the highest quality, you should proceed with caution if the price seems too good to be true.

Cheap supplements may be loaded with artificial fillers and low concentrations of active ingredients. To help you decide if you’re getting good value for money, take a look at the ingredient list. If it’s all-natural and filled with evidence-backed ingredients, that’s a good indication you’re paying for quality.

Ultimately, you should choose a product that fits within your budget, but there are ways you can save money. Many supplement brands offer discounts for new customers or by signing up for newsletters. Plus, often, you can make a significant saving by signing up for a supplement subscription.

How We Picked the Best Hair Growth Supplements

Production Process

The FDA doesn’t regulate dietary supplements, but they have established guidelines for safe and proper manufacturing processes, the Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). We made sure to only recommend hair growth products from reputable brands that comply with cGMP. This helps to ensure we’re only recommending quality hair supplements which are as advertised.

Of course, prescription treatments for hair loss — like minoxidil and finasteride — are FDA-approved, but it was still important that we only selected these treatments from reputable brands.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews provide valuable insights into the reputability of a brand, as well as the effectiveness of a hair growth supplement and how well it is tolerated by its user. Therefore, we looked through verified customer reviews and only chose hair supplements that have a long history of positive customer experiences.

Quality ingredients

Not only is the quality of the ingredients important but so is the effectiveness. We chose products containing active ingredients and nutrients that are backed by scientific evidence showing their importance to hair growth.

Furthermore, we favored hair growth supplements that contain high bioavailability of nutrients for maximum absorption.

How Do Hair Growth Supplements Work?

Oral Finasteride is a popular prescription medication for hair loss — particularly for those with male pattern hair loss or androgenetic alopecia. It works by slowing the rate of hair loss and by stimulating new hair growth by inhibiting the production of a hormone that destroys hair follicles.

Another popular medication for hair loss is Minoxidil, which works by increasing the supply of blood flow and nutrients to the hair follicles, strengthening existing hair, and encouraging hair growth. Minoxidil can also:

Reverse the miniaturization of hair follicles, which is a hormone-driven process where hairs shrink in size, eventually resulting in a bald patch.

Stimulates hair follicles to enter the growth phase.

Elongates each hair follicle growth phase to promote hair growth.

There is minimal evidence that hair vitamin supplements can promote new hair growth in those who are not deficient in certain vitamins. However, hair vitamins can help boost follicle health, and fortify existing strands for thicker, fuller-looking hair.

Potential Side Effects of Hair Growth Supplements

Typically, the side effects of a hair growth supplement are dependent on its active ingredients. We’ve taken some of the key active ingredients of the supplements recommended on our list, and researched the potential side effects:

Finasteride : While topical finasteride is rarely associated with side effects, in some cases, oral finasteride includes decreased sex drive, testicle pain, erectile dysfunction, and depression. In rare cases, finasteride can cause rashes, hives, changes in the breasts, swelling of the face, and difficulty breathing, which should be reported to a doctor immediately.

: While topical finasteride is rarely associated with side effects, in some cases, oral finasteride includes decreased sex drive, testicle pain, erectile dysfunction, and depression. In rare cases, finasteride can cause rashes, hives, changes in the breasts, swelling of the face, and difficulty breathing, which should be reported to a doctor immediately. Minoxidil : As the body adjusts to minoxidil, dizziness, and lightheadedness can occur, along with temporary shedding and darkening of the body hair. Serious side effects – such as fast heartbeat, shortness of breath, fainting, or weight gain – should be assessed by your doctor right away.

: As the body adjusts to minoxidil, dizziness, and lightheadedness can occur, along with temporary shedding and darkening of the body hair. Serious side effects – such as fast heartbeat, shortness of breath, fainting, or weight gain – should be assessed by your doctor right away. Biotin : Also known as vitamin B7, biotin is typically safe to take, even at high doses. However, taking too much can sometimes lead to side effects, including sleep disturbances, digestive distress, acne, skin rashes, and excessive thirst.

: Also known as vitamin B7, biotin is typically safe to take, even at high doses. However, taking too much can sometimes lead to side effects, including sleep disturbances, digestive distress, acne, skin rashes, and excessive thirst. Iron: The most common side effects of taking too much iron are stomach issues, such as cramps, heartbeat, diarrhea, constipation, and nausea. However, these side effects can be avoided by taking hair supplements that contain iron with a little bit of food.

This is by no means an exhaustive list of the ingredients found in supplements for hair growth, so we encourage you to do your research before committing to a supplement. Plus, you should speak to your doctor before you start taking any new supplement, particularly if you’re taking prescription medications or suffer from a pre-existing medical condition.



Best Supplements for Hair Growth in 2023

Overall Best Prescription Hair Growth Solution in 2023: Happy Head Oral SuperCapsule™

Pros:

Prescription-grade, FDA-approved ingredients

Customized topicals and oral medications

Ongoing doctor support

Hair growth solutions for both men & women

Monthly subscription so you never miss an application

Results typical in 4-6 months

Cons:

None that we could find

Created by world-renowned, board-certified dermatologists and hair loss pioneers, Happy Head’s 3-in-1 SuperCapsule™ consists of prescription-grade ingredients scientifically proven to promote hair growth:

Finasteride: Stops hair loss by targeting the enzyme that converts testosterone to DHT.

Stops hair loss by targeting the enzyme that converts testosterone to DHT. Minoxidil: Stimulates growth in hair follicles by increasing blood flow, especially effective when combined with Finasteride.

Stimulates growth in hair follicles by increasing blood flow, especially effective when combined with Finasteride. Vitamin D3: Promotes the creation of new hair follicles and supports healthy skin and hair.

Happy Head also has custom topical solutions that are formulated for you based on your needs and medical history. A topical solution that contains the same active ingredients as the capsules with the addition of hydrocortisone and retinoic acid, which help to reduce scalp sensitivity. For anyone unable to tolerate oral medication, topical solutions are proven to show reduced chance of side effects.

To get started with Happy Head, just answer a few online questions about your hair loss journey and medical history. You’ll receive a personalized treatment plan, as well as a free consultation with a hair growth expert. You’ll get ongoing dermatologist support and reformulations as needed with your Happy Head topical subscription, which you can cancel at any time.

Specs:

Size: 1 month supply

1 month supply Flavor: N/A

N/A Optional Active Ingredients: Finasteride, Dutasteride, Minoxidil, Spironolactone

Best Hair Loss Supplement for Women: Hers Oral Minoxidil

Pros:

Once a day pill

No impact on hormone balance

Free delivery

Cons:

Prescription-only

The once-a-day Oral Minoxidil pill from Hers is a no-fuss hair treatment that doesn’t affect your current hairstyling routine. Furthermore, Oral Minoxidil doesn’t affect hormones, so there is no need to be on a reliable form of birth control to take it. However, Oral Minoxidil is not suitable for those who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Minoxidil helps boost blood flow to the hair follicles, which helps to extend the hair growth phase and shorten the resting phase, where hair strands are no longer growing. This helps prevent further hair loss and thinning and to regrow hair.

If you’re not sure that Minoxidil is the right hair loss solution for you, Hers has a free hair quiz that can help you find the right course of treatment. They have a wide variety of topical and oral supplements, as well as hair care treatments such as thickening shampoo and conditioner and a detox scalp scrub.

Specs:

Size: Monthly supply

Monthly supply Flavor: N/A

N/A Active Ingredients: Minoxidil

Best Dietary Supplement for Hair Growth: Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens

Pros:

Collagen from real food sources

Odorless and tasteless

Subscribe and save 15%

Cons:

Not vegan or vegetarian-friendly

Want thicker and longer hair? The five types of collagen in the Clean Sourced Collagens from Organixx can help increase the proteins used to build hair as well as improve follicle health, which may result in longer and thicker hair.

Additional potential benefits for collagen on the hair include:

Preventing hair loss associated with aging, as collagen production slows with age.

It helps to slow the graying of the hair thanks to antioxidant properties that fight cell damage in the hair follicles.

The collagen comes from real food sources – beef, chicken, fish, and eggshell – which is an easily absorbable form of the protein. The hair supplement also contains vitamin C to promote collagen synthesis, zinc to boost immunity and follicle health, and vitamin B6, which plays a role in the hair-building process.

The Clean Sourced Collagens is a fine powder that dissolves smoothly when mixed into drinks such as protein shakes, smoothies, juices, tea, and coffee. It’s formulated to be tasteless and odorless, and therefore will not impact the flavor or texture of your favorite beverage.

Specs:

Size: 20 servings

20 servings Flavor: Unflavored

Unflavored Active Ingredients: Five types of collagen, vitamin C, tryptophan, zinc, and vitamin B6

Best Vegetarian Dietary Supplement for Hair Growth: SkinnyFit Daily Glow

Pros:

Packed with vitamins and minerals

Vegetarian-friendly

90-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

It should be used in conjunction with a sensible diet and regular exercise

Glow from head to toe with the all-natural hair, skin, and nail supplement from SkinnyFit. Daily Glow is packed with vitamins and minerals associated with boosted skin and hair health, most notably, vitamin B7, more commonly known as biotin.

Biotin may support hair growth and prevent further hair loss in people whose thinning hair is the result of a biotin deficiency. As biotin is needed to produce keratin — a protein that makes up hair — it can also help improve the appearance of hair, making it appear thicker and shinier.

The supplement also contains other B vitamins, vitamin C, and zinc, which also play a role in promoting healthy hair growth.

As well as being all-natural, Daily Glow is vegetarian-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, and soy-free, meaning it’s suitable for a wide variety of dietary requirements. Two easy-to-swallow capsules a day, along with 8oz of water, and used in conjunction with a healthy diet and lifestyle can help boost the health of your hair and bring a glow to your skin.

Specs:

Size: 60 count

60 count Flavor: N/A

N/A Active Ingredients: Vitamins C, B3, B6, B7 (biotin), and B5, zinc, and kelp powder

Best All-Natural Supplement for Hair Growth: Betterbrand BetterHair

Pros:

100% natural ingredients

Doctor formulated

Suitable for all hair types, including beards

Cons:

None that we could find

BetterHair from Betterbrand provides essential vitamins and minerals to help nourish hair follicles, to help hair grow faster, stronger, and healthier. The capsules are completely natural and are formulated to nurture your hair from root to tip featuring eight essential vitamins to help promote healthy hair growth.

The supplement also contains iron and zinc to contribute to stronger hair structure, for more resilient hair that can withstand daily wear and tear with fewer breakages and split ends.

The addition of Bioperine — the bioactive ingredient of black pepper — ensures optimal nutrient absorption. This means that every nutrient of the supplement is fully utilized, maximizing the potential benefits for hair health and growth.

BetterHair is doctor-formulated with only evidence-backed ingredients. It’s been thoughtfully crafted to suit all hair types and all individuals, so everyone can enjoy healthier, fuller hair.

Specs:

Size: 60 capsules

60 capsules Flavor: N/A

N/A Active ingredients: Iron, zinc, cysteine, ashwagandha, Bioperine, and 8 vitamins

People Also Ask

Why does hair start thinning?

There are many lifestyle, medical, and genetic causes of thinning hair, which include:

Overtreating your hair with heat, color treatments, and harsh hair products like extreme hold hair sprays.

Often wearing tight hairstyles, which can pull hair out at the follicles, causing thin patches over time.

Periods of chronic stress, which is associated with an increase in stress hormones — like cortisol — that can trigger telogen effluvium, a condition categorized by excessive hair shedding and hair growth stops.

Deficiency in certain nutrients such as iron, folic acid, zinc, and vitamin C, which support healthy hair growth.

Hormonal changes e.g. recently having a baby, pregnancy, and no longer taking birth control pills.

Decline in immune function or suffering from an autoimmune disease.

Significant weight loss over a short period of time.

Malnutrition arising from eating disorders.

Do hair growth supplements really work?

There is limited scientific evidence that taking vitamins specifically promotes hair growth. However, hair loss vitamins may be able to help if the cause of your hair loss is caused by a deficiency of a particular vitamin, such as biotin or zinc. Furthermore, by promoting thicker, healthier hair, vitamin supplements for hair can improve the appearance of thinning hair, without additional hair growth.

It’s prescription hair growth supplements that will help prevent further hair loss and promote hair growth in thinning areas.

How long does it take to see results?

Patience is key when it comes to hair growth supplements. It can take anywhere between three to six months before you start to see the benefits of a hair loss supplement.

If you stop taking hair loss supplements, will you lose hair again?

Unfortunately yes, if you stop taking certain hair loss supplements your hair loss may return. For example, if minoxidil – a popular hair loss treatment – does restore hair growth, it must be used indefinitely or its effect will wear off.

Can hair growth supplements regrow hair in bald spots?

This is not a simple question as there are several factors to consider, including the cause of your hair loss and the hair growth supplement you are using.

Prescription medications may have success at regrowing hair in bald spots, while hair vitamins are more likely to improve the appearance of thinning hair.

If you’re concerned about bald spots, a healthcare professional will be able to get to the root cause of your thinning hair and recommend the right treatments for hair growth supplements for you.

In Summary

If you’re concerned about thinning hair and hair loss, medications such as Minoxidil and finasteride can help stimulate hair growth and prevent further hair loss.

Hair vitamin supplements can help prevent thinning hair, but typically only if you’re deficient in certain vitamins, such as iron or B vitamins. However, if you want to improve the appearance of fine and flat hair, hair vitamins can help improve the overall health and appearance of your hair.

Before you start taking any supplement for hair growth, you should speak to your doctor. They can discover the underlying causes of your hair loss, discuss possible treatment methods, and walk you through any potential side effects.

