We’re all about making our lives easier, and when it comes to shopping, that often involves Amazon. The mega-retailer is a one-stop shop for all of our beauty needs, and recently, we’ve been in the market for late-summer essentials to boost our glow. From body washes to bestselling cleansers, read on for 24 top picks to refresh your regimen!
Olay Body Wash
Nothing like a powerful cleanser to start off the day! This body wash comes in a handy four pack, so you’ll be baby-smooth all year long.
St. Ives Blackhead Clearing Face Scrub
One thing summer leaves on your face is sweat and oil. This facial scrub clears your pores and removes any blackheads in the process!
Westmore Beauty Body Coverage Perfector
Need some coverage? This body coverage perfector is lightweight and evens out your skin tone without excess oil.
Murad Clarifying Cleanser
Banish blemishes in record time with this unscented cleanser!
PMD Beauty Smart Facial Cleansing Device
Many shoppers swear by this cleansing brush — and it’s 30% off the original price!
Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
Don’t feel like washing your face? These facial pads cleanse your skin through exfoliation!
Black Wolf Charcoal Powder Body Wash
This body wash offers charcoal and salicylic acid to deeply cleanse any gent’s skin!
Tatcha The Deep Cleanse
This cleanser has a cult following thanks to the natural glow it provides!
Buxom Cosmetics Full-on Plumping Lip Polish
This lip polish leaves a shimmering gloss finish and plumps the appearance of your pout.
iS CLINICAL Cleansing Complex
Lea Michele, Zoey Deutsch and many other A-listers allegedly rely on this face wash!
L’Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Shampoo
This shampoo helps combat any hair breakage!
Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Deep-Conditioning Hair Mask
Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Victoria Beckham and Jane Fonda all reportedly adore this deep conditioning hair mask.
Q-tips Cotton Swabs
Having cotton swabs on hand is never a bad idea — whether you’re fixing makeup or cleaning any difficult-to-reach areas.
Curél Ultra Healing Lotion
Shoppers swear by this hydrating lotion to leave skin feeling smooth and moisturized all day. All you need is one coat and you’ll see instant results!
Hawthorne Medium Weight Conditioner
For those with straight hair, this conditioner is the one! It has shea butter, sunflower seed oil and avocado oil to strengthen and hydrate your strands.
JLo Beauty That JLo Starter Kit
This starter kit is key to trying J.Lo’s products! The set includes the gel cream cleanser, glow serum and moisturizing cream.
Supergoop! Glowscreen – SPF 40
This popular sunscreen won’t leave your skin oily while you’re sunbathing.
L’Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
Martha Stewart reportedly used this hydrating lotion for her Sports Illustrated shoot. It comes in four shades which work for all skin types!
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel
Experiencing dry skin during this heat wave? This water gel will lock in hydration thanks to the addition of hyaluronic acid.
Pond’s Dark Spot Corrector
This dermatologist-tested cream will help clear all of your dark spots. According to the brand, you’ll see results in just four weeks.
Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa Hair & Body Fragrance
This wildly popular hair and body fragrance smells like summer!
Degree Men Antiperspirant Deodorant
Treat the man in your life to this deodorant and upgrade his routine!
Dr Teal’s Pure Epsom Salt Soak
This epsom salt has a fragrant Black Elderberry scent which promotes relaxation.
TRESemme Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Protective Spray
This spray will tame your locks amidst the heat wave!
