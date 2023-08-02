Cancel OK
24 Must-Have Summer Beauty Products on Amazon

By
amazon-refrigerated-skincare
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re all about making our lives easier, and when it comes to shopping, that often involves Amazon. The mega-retailer is a one-stop shop for all of our beauty needs, and recently, we’ve been in the market for late-summer essentials to boost our glow. From body washes to bestselling cleansers, read on for 24 top picks to refresh your regimen!

Olay Body Wash

olay body wash
Amazon

Nothing like a powerful cleanser to start off the day! This body wash comes in  a handy four pack, so you’ll be baby-smooth all year long.

See it!

St. Ives Blackhead Clearing Face Scrub

charcoal scrub
Amazon

One thing summer leaves on your face is sweat and oil. This facial scrub clears your pores and removes any blackheads in the process!

See it!

Westmore Beauty Body Coverage Perfector

body corrector
Amazon

Need some coverage? This body coverage perfector is lightweight and evens out your skin tone without excess oil.

See it!

Murad Clarifying Cleanser

cleanser
Amazon

Banish blemishes in record time with this unscented cleanser!

See it!

PMD Beauty Smart Facial Cleansing Device

cleansing brush
Amazon

Many shoppers swear by this cleansing brush — and it’s 30% off the original price!

See it!

Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads

elemis facial pads
Amazon

Don’t feel like washing your face? These facial pads cleanse your skin through exfoliation!

See it!

Black Wolf Charcoal Powder Body Wash

body wash
Amazon

This body wash offers charcoal and salicylic acid to deeply cleanse any gent’s skin!

See it!

Tatcha The Deep Cleanse

The Deep Cleanse Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser
Tatcha

This cleanser has a cult following thanks to the natural glow it provides!

See it!

Buxom Cosmetics Full-on Plumping Lip Polish

buxom
Amazon

This lip polish leaves a shimmering gloss finish and plumps the appearance of your pout.

See it!

iS CLINICAL Cleansing Complex

face wash
Amazon

Lea Michele, Zoey Deutsch and many other A-listers allegedly rely on this face wash!

See it!

L’Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Shampoo

metal detox shampoo
Amazon

This shampoo helps combat any hair breakage!

See it!

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Deep-Conditioning Hair Mask

hair mask
Amazon

Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Victoria Beckham and Jane Fonda all reportedly adore this deep conditioning hair mask.

See it!

Q-tips Cotton Swabs

Q-Tips
Amazon

Having cotton swabs on hand is never a bad idea — whether you’re fixing makeup or cleaning any difficult-to-reach areas.

See it!

Curél Ultra Healing Lotion

hydrating lotion
Amazon

Shoppers swear by this hydrating lotion to leave skin feeling smooth and moisturized all day. All you need is one coat and you’ll see instant results!

See it!

Hawthorne Medium Weight Conditioner

Hawthorne conditioner
Amazon

For those with straight hair, this conditioner is the one! It has shea butter, sunflower seed oil and avocado oil to strengthen and hydrate your strands.

See it!

JLo Beauty That JLo Starter Kit

JLo Beauty
Amazon

This starter kit is key to trying J.Lo’s products! The set includes the gel cream cleanser, glow serum and moisturizing cream.

See it!

Supergoop! Glowscreen – SPF 40

sunscreen
Amazon

This popular sunscreen won’t leave your skin oily while you’re sunbathing.

See it!

L’Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion

glotion
Amazon

Martha Stewart reportedly used this hydrating lotion for her Sports Illustrated shoot. It comes in four shades which work for all skin types!

See it!

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel

water gel
Amazon

Experiencing dry skin during this heat wave? This water gel will lock in hydration thanks to the addition of hyaluronic acid.

See it!

Pond’s Dark Spot Corrector

ponds
Amazon

This dermatologist-tested cream will help clear all of your dark spots. According to the brand, you’ll see results in just four weeks.

See it!

Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa Hair & Body Fragrance

fragrance
Amazon

This wildly popular hair and body fragrance smells like summer!

See it!

Degree Men Antiperspirant Deodorant

degree deodorant
Amazon

Treat the man in your life to this deodorant and upgrade his routine!

See it!

Dr Teal’s Pure Epsom Salt Soak

Dr Teal's
Amazon

This epsom salt has a fragrant Black Elderberry scent which promotes relaxation.

See it!

TRESemme Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Protective Spray

heat tamer
Amazon

This spray will tame your locks amidst the heat wave!

See it!

