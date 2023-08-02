Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re all about making our lives easier, and when it comes to shopping, that often involves Amazon. The mega-retailer is a one-stop shop for all of our beauty needs, and recently, we’ve been in the market for late-summer essentials to boost our glow. From body washes to bestselling cleansers, read on for 24 top picks to refresh your regimen!

Olay Body Wash

Nothing like a powerful cleanser to start off the day! This body wash comes in a handy four pack, so you’ll be baby-smooth all year long.

St. Ives Blackhead Clearing Face Scrub

One thing summer leaves on your face is sweat and oil. This facial scrub clears your pores and removes any blackheads in the process!

Westmore Beauty Body Coverage Perfector

Need some coverage? This body coverage perfector is lightweight and evens out your skin tone without excess oil.

Murad Clarifying Cleanser

Banish blemishes in record time with this unscented cleanser!

PMD Beauty Smart Facial Cleansing Device

Many shoppers swear by this cleansing brush — and it’s 30% off the original price!

Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads

Don’t feel like washing your face? These facial pads cleanse your skin through exfoliation!

Black Wolf Charcoal Powder Body Wash

This body wash offers charcoal and salicylic acid to deeply cleanse any gent’s skin!

Tatcha The Deep Cleanse

This cleanser has a cult following thanks to the natural glow it provides!

Buxom Cosmetics Full-on Plumping Lip Polish

This lip polish leaves a shimmering gloss finish and plumps the appearance of your pout.

iS CLINICAL Cleansing Complex

Lea Michele, Zoey Deutsch and many other A-listers allegedly rely on this face wash!

L’Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Shampoo

This shampoo helps combat any hair breakage!

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Deep-Conditioning Hair Mask

Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Victoria Beckham and Jane Fonda all reportedly adore this deep conditioning hair mask.

Q-tips Cotton Swabs

Having cotton swabs on hand is never a bad idea — whether you’re fixing makeup or cleaning any difficult-to-reach areas.

Curél Ultra Healing Lotion

Shoppers swear by this hydrating lotion to leave skin feeling smooth and moisturized all day. All you need is one coat and you’ll see instant results!

Hawthorne Medium Weight Conditioner

For those with straight hair, this conditioner is the one! It has shea butter, sunflower seed oil and avocado oil to strengthen and hydrate your strands.

JLo Beauty That JLo Starter Kit

This starter kit is key to trying J.Lo’s products! The set includes the gel cream cleanser, glow serum and moisturizing cream.

Supergoop! Glowscreen – SPF 40

This popular sunscreen won’t leave your skin oily while you’re sunbathing.

L’Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion

Martha Stewart reportedly used this hydrating lotion for her Sports Illustrated shoot. It comes in four shades which work for all skin types!

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel

Experiencing dry skin during this heat wave? This water gel will lock in hydration thanks to the addition of hyaluronic acid.

Pond’s Dark Spot Corrector

This dermatologist-tested cream will help clear all of your dark spots. According to the brand, you’ll see results in just four weeks.

Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa Hair & Body Fragrance

This wildly popular hair and body fragrance smells like summer!

Degree Men Antiperspirant Deodorant

Treat the man in your life to this deodorant and upgrade his routine!

Dr Teal’s Pure Epsom Salt Soak

This epsom salt has a fragrant Black Elderberry scent which promotes relaxation.

TRESemme Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Protective Spray

This spray will tame your locks amidst the heat wave!