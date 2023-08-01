Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The hardest part of transitioning to a new season is when you have to swap out every single piece of clothing in your closet for something new that will fit the cooler (or warmer) weather. At least that’s been the case in the past.

As summer transitions into fall this year, you might still want to put away some tank tops and shorts, but there’s no need to change up your entire wardrobe. We’ll show you 21 flattering tops in different styles below that can suit both seasons!

Casual Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Trading out a basic tee for this mock-neck The Drop top can totally change up an outfit!

2. We Also Love: Can’t decide between long and short sleeves? Meet somewhere in the middle with this Lomon 3/4-sleeve top!

3. We Can’t Forget: The burgundy shade of this Amazon Essentials swing tee is especially great for late summer to fall!

Professional Tops

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This button-up Astylish shirt has the collar and coverage you want from a professional pick, but it’s nice and lightweight for warmer weather!

5. We Also Love: Like something with a little more drapey flow? Check out this collared Gaharu top!

6. We Can’t Forget: The ruffled cap sleeves on this Wdirara blouse add the perfect fashionable touch to this office-friendly top!

Sleeveless Tops

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Going sleeveless in the fall? It’s not always realistic — unless you have something like this The Drop sweater tank at the ready!

8. We Also Love: You could also wear a sweater vest as a top! We adore this Soly Hux pick!

9. We Can’t Forget: The tied hem on this SweatyRocks tank is nice and summery, while the ribbed material has a more fall-friendly look!

Long-Sleeve Tops

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This Amazon Essentials blouse may have long sleeves, but it’s made of 100% viscose for a flowy, breathable fit and feel!

11. We Also Love: While this YQBFit top is nice for working out, but we actually love it for regular wear too. The wide neckline and lightly roomy silhouette are a great pair!

12. We Can’t Forget: This is also a nice time to bring out the long-sleeve mesh tops! You can always layer this Kate Kasin top under another top too!

Dressy Tops

13. Our Absolute Favorite: The dreamiest drape around! This Dokotoo top will work with anything from a mini skirt to wide leg pants!

14. We Also Love: Really wan to sparkle? You need to check out this Grace Karin sequin blouse!

15. We Can’t Forget: The pearlescent beads dotting the sheer sleeves of this Floerns top are so, so pretty!

Wrap Tops

16. Our Absolute Favorite: So stunning! We’re obsessed with the eyelet pattern on this Grace Karin wrap-style top!

17. We Also Love: You’ll feel like a dancer in this American Apparel top, even if you’ve never taken a lesson!

18. We Can’t Forget: Elevate your outfit with the help of this satin Lyaner wrap top!

Boho Tops

19. Our Absolute Favorite: The colors of the florals on this SimpleFun top are just right for transitioning into fall. Fun but muted and chic!

20. We Also Love: This Gosiea tunic has the prettiest embroidered design to level up your boho vibe!

21. We Can’t Forget: Take things off the shoulder with this Blencot blouse. Which colorway is your favorite?

