Nicky Hilton Slays the Denim Maxi Skirt Trend — Now It’s Your Turn

Nicky Hilton’s naturally chic sense of style was on full display in downtown Manhattan on Monday, July 31. The socialite created a timeless outfit featuring one of this year’s hottest fashion trends: the denim maxi skirt!

This summer, going long is the only way to go when it comes to denim. The maxi skirt takeover is just getting started, and Hilton is leading the way. She wore a blue denim maxi skirt with a slit up the center with a white tank tucked into the waistband. A black sweater was slung over her shoulders, matching her Hermes bag and Chanel pumps.

Want a skirt like hers? We have the perfect Amazon pick for you!

Get the SweatyRocks Denim Split-Front Long Skirt for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

This skirt has a very similar look to Hilton’s, from the center slit to the zip fly and button closure. It also comes in a similar shade of blue — though the Amazon page has plenty of other washes also available, in case you’d prefer something with a slightly different look!

As Hilton effortlessly demonstrated, a simple, solid top and a few of your favorite accessories are all you need to absolutely crush this trend. You could also trade out the tank for a band tee or off-the-shoulder blouse — and definitely swap out the heels for sneakers or sandals if they’re more your style! Just like jeans, a denim skirt is up for pretty much any type of look!

Shop more long denim skirts we love:

