Every calendar day means a new slay from Jamie Chung. The Dexter: New Blood actress has delivered top-tier fashion inspiration yet again with her latest mirror selfie on Instagram.

Chung posted an OOTD photo on Tuesday, August 1 to both her main feed and her Stories, looking positively chic in a quiet luxury look. She wore a navy midi skirt, LoQ sandals and the absolutely adorable Love Letter Top from Sthr in white, a Dunst bag slung over her shoulder.

Loving the look as much as Us? Chung’s top may be sold out now, but we have an amazing look-alike for you!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Chung (@jamiejchung)

Get the Floerns Tie-Shoulder Shirred Peplum Top for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

Chung’s top, which was $360 while still in stock, featured beautiful tie straps at the shoulders and a cropped peplum hem, the wide neckline dipping low. This $26 Floerns top has all of the above — plus a comfy shirred bust with lots of stretch. It adds on a dainty ruffle trim at the neckline too to match up with the more emphasized hem!

This top, which comes in white to help you match up with the Lovecraft Country star, comes in sizes XS-L, all of which are on Prime. Want to see some other similar options that may speak to your personal style? Shop seven more of our Amazon picks below!

