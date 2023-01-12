Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Anyone else in need of some beauty sleep? Lately, we’ve been waking up every day to under-eye bags and fine lines. Not our idea of a good morning! It doesn’t help that winter weather is making our skin extra dry, causing Us to daydream of sunshine and smooth skin. Looks like Loops read our mind because the celeb-loved skincare brand just launched its newest face mask that delivers dewy skin overnight! This game-changing product is about to become a staple in our nighttime routine.

Backed by creative director Camila Mendes of Riverdale fame, Loops boasts many other celebrity fans, from Serena Williams to Sofia Richie. And the brand’s signature face masks just got a face lift with Dream Sleep, the world’s first slugging hydrogel mask. A mess-free alternative to the traditional slugging technique (lathering petroleum jelly over your face), this brand-new mask includes an innovative serum that helps to plump, tone and hydrate your skin. It’s basically a bedtime facial! Mendes says that this slugging mask “works it’s magic while you sleep.” Ready to wake up on the right side of the bed? Try this restorative face mask from Loops!

Intended to be the final step in your nightly skincare routine, the Dream Sleep Nighttime Slugging Hydrogel Face Mask from Loops gives you a little self-care before you sleep. Simply leave the mask on for 10 minutes before bed, and then let the remaining serum absorb into your skin overnight. Such a soothing sensation!

Packed with antioxidants, vitamins and fatty acids, this rejuvenating face mask also features six plant-based oils: avocado, evening primrose, grape seed, jojoba, macadamia nut and olive. This slugging complex creates a barrier for ingredient penetration and protection while you sleep.

Here’s how to use the Dream Sleep Mask: first, cleanse your skin and pat dry. Feel free to apply any other serums or creams before you put mask on. Lay the textured side of the mask onto your face, beginning with the top half and then the bottom. Leave the mask on your face for 10 minutes and then peel off. Gently tap the remaining serum into your skin, and then head to bed! You’ll wake up to a luminous complexion with improved skin tone and heightened hydration.

Turn your sweet dreams into reality with the Dream Sleep Slugging Face Mask from Loops!

