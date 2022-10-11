Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

As we’ve gotten older, we really try to lay off the heavy makeup while still layering on the SPF. Whatever we can do to keep wrinkles at bay! We generally believe that less is more, unless it comes to sun protection and hydration. Dry skin is a drag! If there’s one celebrity who knows about retaining a youthful complexion, it’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards. So, what’s the age-defying actress’ secret?

Earlier this year, Richards took to Amazon Live to share the self-care essentials she simply can’t live without, including the Bare Minerals tinted moisturizer with SPF 30. “So, this is their tinted sunblock that I use as a foundation because I don’t want to wear a foundation every day,” Richards said. “But it just evens out your skin tone, and it’s not too heavy. It comes in many colors. I use a few different colors if I have a spray tan, if I don’t have a spray tan, if it’s winter, if it’s summer. It’s beautiful. It just has a beautiful glow to it, and it covers just enough without making it feel like you have too much makeup on. So, I absolutely love that and I love their products.”

Get your glow on with this top-rated tinted moisturizer from Amazon, on sale now!

$30 On Sale: $23 You Save 23% See It!

Get the bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 30 for just $23 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

The bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 30 is a 3-in-1 multi-purpose product that acts as a moisturizer, skin tint and sunblock at the same time. Packed with the powerful ingredients of hyaluronic acid and squalane, this gel cream boosts your skin’s hydration by 215%! In addition, this oil-free formula evens skin tone and blurs imperfections to give you a dewy, lit-from-within glow. You’ll be sun-kissed with sun protection!

With a variety of shades to choose from, you can find the right color to match your skin tone. And with light coverage, the product won’t accentuate any fine lines. This tinted moisturizer works on all skin types, from sensitive to mature.

$30 On Sale: $23 You Save 23% See It!

Get the bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 30 for just $23 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

We know Richards is a fan of this tinted sunblock, but what about other shoppers? Judging by the over 20,000 rave reviews, it’s clear that this product is not just popular with the Real Housewives. “BEST moisturizing tint ever!” one customer declared. “I am blown away by this product. It is so light and doesn’t feel like you have anything on your face. Amazing blend ability.” Another customer reported, “This product makes my skin look hydrated and dewy without being shiny or greasy. This has been the best tinted moisturizer I’ve found in a long time!”

Sick of applying a full face of makeup on your days off? Stick with this lightweight tinted moisturizer instead!

See it! Get the bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 30 for just $23 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Bare Minerals here and explore more makeup here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!