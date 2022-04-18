‘No Makeup’ Makeup! This Magical Color-Changing Foundation Evens Out Skin Tone

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The clean beauty trend is all the rage right now. But pulling off “no makeup” makeup is easier said than done! Once we apply sunscreen, primer, foundation and concealer as our base, our face already looks done up — and the whole point of this aesthetic is to achieve a natural look. But we can’t sacrifice any of those important skincare steps — or can we?

We just discovered a magical BB cream that acts as foundation, tinted moisturizer and sun protection all in one. Save time with your skincare routine while still getting the coverage you crave. Customers claim that this color-changing formula blends to your skin tone. It’s like the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants — but with makeup!

This color-changing makeup comes in a pack of two for only $15 at Amazon — such a steal! Ditch those expensive designer beauty products that run out right away and say hello to your new favorite foundation.

Get the ReviGlam TLM Color-Changing Liquid Foundation for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

The ReviGlam TLM Color-Changing Liquid Foundation is a BB cream that miraculously evens out your skin tone. No, we’re not kidding — one shopper even called this product a “game-changer.” This tinted moisturizer provides full coverage with a lightweight feel. Plus, the foundation contains SPF 15 for added sun protection (the CDC recommends using sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher). Keep wrinkles at bay with this multi-purpose product!

Thanks to the color-matching formula, this unique foundation blends into your skin and transforms your complexion with natural-looking color. You’ll be shocked with the remarkable results! Amazon shoppers certainly were: “I am totally amazed. My skin looks beautiful! I can feel it tightening and lifting my skin. The color blended remarkably.” Another reviewer gushed, “This makeup is wonderful! It takes on your natural skin tone and hides imperfections. The price is wonderful as I can afford to keep using this without having to take out a loan just to look good!!” We’ll cheers to that.

Other customers said that this color-changing makeup feels virtually invisible: “This makeup went on smoothly. Very lightweight, feels like I have no makeup on. No streaking and evened out my skin tone perfectly.” And another reviewer reported, “It feels like I’m not wearing makeup and makes my skin youthful-looking!”

Get glam on the go with this makeup that truly does it all!

