Want to Glow Like Hailey Bieber? This Tinted Sunscreen May Be the Answer

Let’s face it, certain celebrities just give off a radiant glow, and one star who always shines is Hailey Bieber. Perhaps it’s the model’s good genes or the Southern California sunshine, or maybe it’s the lit-from-within luster of being married to pop superstar Justin Bieber. After all, she just posted a birthday tribute for her hubby on Instagram with the caption: “There are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you.”

While we can’t quite replicate Hailey’s marital magic, we can steal her best-kept beauty secrets. The Rhode beauty brand founder just took to TikTok to walk Us through her everyday skin prep, where we discovered one of her go-to products from Dermstore — the EltaMD tinted broad-spectrum with SPF 46. We already knew that Hailey is a fan of EltaMD sunscreens, but this particular product takes sun protection to the next level. It’s essentially a sunscreen and tinted moisturizer in one!

The EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 — Tinted protects your skin from harmful UV rays while also evening skin tone. A universally flattering tint, this moisturizer masks discoloration and breakouts to give you smoother skin. This sunscreen is packed with powerful ingredients, such as zinc oxide and antioxidants that help shield your skin from the sun. Sodium hyaluronate replenishes moisture and hydrates your skin, while niacinamide calms acne flare-ups and decreases signs of hyperpigmentation. And hyaluronic acid reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

This tinted moisturizer is suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive and acne-prone skin. Unlike other sunscreens, this lightweight formula doesn’t leave behind a white residue. It’s also fragrance-free and paraben-free for gentle application.

Just like Bieber, shoppers are huge fans of this EltaMD tinted sunscreen. “This is the best sunscreen I have ever used,” one customer declared. “The tint goes on smooth and blends nicely and doesn’t make me break out!” Another reviewer said, “EltaMd is already considered a holy grail product. This one in particular melts into your skin and is so smooth and hydrating.” Sounds heavenly!

Summer is right around the corner, so it’s time to start lathering on the sunscreen and protecting your skin. The minimalistic makeup look is also in, so now is your chance to embrace this dewy look. Channel Hailey’s healthy sunkissed glow with the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46.

